Optiv Expands Focus on Safeguarding Federal Sector from Cyber Threats

By Optiv Security Inc.
thechronicle-news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAppoints Retired Army Col. Nycki Brooks to Lead Federal Services. DENVER, Nov....

www.thechronicle-news.com

healthitsecurity.com

HC3 Warns of Cobalt Strike Threat to Healthcare Sector

- HHS’s Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center (HC3) issued a brief warning the healthcare sector of the threat of Cobalt Strike, a remote access tool that was originally created to defend against cyberattacks. The tool is meant to simulate network intrusions and assist with penetration testing but has since been manipulated by actual bad actors.
TECHNOLOGY
spectrumlocalnews.com

How the federal vaccine mandate for the private sector works

Private sector employers across the country and here in New York who have 100 employees or more must require that their employees either be vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19 by Jan. 4, according to new federal regulations. Employees who are not vaccinated must also wear a face mask at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TechRepublic

How healthcare organizations and patients are increasingly at risk from cyber threats

A majority of IT pros working at hospitals who were surveyed by Armis said they've seen a rise in cyber risk over the past 12 months. Hospitals and healthcare providers have faced an array of challenges over the past year or two. Beyond dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, these organizations have been increasingly targeted with ransomware and other cyberattacks. Research released Wednesday by security provider Armis looks at the ways that hospitals and patients are vulnerable to cyber threats.
HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Cyber Agency Resists Regulator Role as Bills Aim to Expand Power

Reporting hacks to cyber agency required by bills in Congress. CISA would get subpoena power; director emphasizes partnership. High-profile cyberattacks on critical businesses like Colonial Pipeline Co. have lawmakers pushing for mandatory cyber incident reports that would boost the regulatory power of a three-year-old cyber agency—a role the agency is reluctant to inherit.
LAW
Aviation Week

Aevex Expands Into Commercial Leasing And Test Range Sectors

Aevex Aerospace is preparing to deliver the first of three high-gross-weight De Havilland Canada DHC-6-300HG Twin Otter X2s developed by modification specialist Ikhana, under a new commercial aircraft leasing unit. The move represents a new direction for California-based Aevex, which provides... Subscription Required. Aevex Expands Into Commercial Leasing And Test...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
HackerNoon

What are the Sectors Most Prone to Cyber Threats?

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, corporate processes shifted priorities to get through the pandemic. This included embracing way more remote options of consumers and employees. As remote work becomes the new normal for businesses across the world, it is time to face the truth. Rapid responses to the coronavirus pandemic have left organizations vulnerable to security breaches. As of May 2nd, 2020 the FBI reported a 800% increase in cyber crimes with COVID-themed malware ranking at the top. As time went by, CISOs pivoted from handling routine tasks to dedicating all efforts to establish secure connections for newly-minted remote workforces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
aithority.com

Cyber Threats Have Increased 81% Since Global Pandemic

McAfee Enterprise and FireEye Highlight At-Risk Industries this Holiday Season. McAfee Enterprise and FireEye released Cybercrime in a Pandemic World: The Impact of COVID-19 findings, revealing the imminent need for organizations to prioritize and strengthen their cybersecurity architecture. The findings indicate that during the pandemic, 81% of global organizations experienced increased cyber threats with 79% experiencing downtime due to a cyber incident during a peak season. As the holiday season approaches, supply chain and logistics, e-commerce and retail, and the travel industry see predictable increases in consumer and business activity – making them more vulnerable to cyber threats and leaving business, employee and consumer data at risk.
TECHNOLOGY
News Break
Politics
Dark Reading

'Lyceum' Threat Group Broadens Focus to ISPs

"Lyceum," an advanced persistent threat actor associated with numerous attacks on telecom organizations and oil and natural gas companies in the Middle East since 2017, has recently begun targeting Internet service providers (ISPs) and government organizations. The increased focus on ISPs appears to be part of the group's effort to...
INDUSTRY
finextra.com

Rapid shift to digital is outpacing the ability of banks to respond to cyber threats

The rapid shift to digital by established banks in Apac is outpacing their capacity to adequately protect themselves from emergent cyber threats, according to analysis by the Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center (FS-Isac). Recent trends in financial services such as the wholesale move to cloud, the emergence of...
ECONOMY
towardsdatascience.com

Preparing DNS Data for Cyber Security-Focused Data Science

A guide to TLDextract and other data preparation methods. The Internet’s Domain Name System (DNS) converts domain names to numeric Internet Protocol (IP) addresses [1]. This makes navigating the web far easier for humans, who are better at remembering medium.com than a string of seemingly random numbers. But like almost all activities in cyberspace, cyber threats have and will continue to exploit DNS activity [2].
INTERNET
infosecurity-magazine.com

#IRISSCON: Understanding the Reality of Cyber Threats to Improve Defenses

Understanding the true nature of cyber-threats is critical in enabling organizations to protect themselves, according to Ciaran Martin, Founding CEO of the National Cyber Security Centre and Professor, University of Oxford. During a session at IRISSCON 2021, Martin said it is important to be more realistic about the true threat...
TECHNOLOGY
inforisktoday.com

The Cyber Fusion Center: Boost Threat Response with Better Collaboration

Cyber fusion center platforms (CFC) were initially designed to address these challenges but haven’t always delivered on their promise. The reason is that most platforms provide just one or two of the three core SOAR capabilities (security orchestration, automation, and response) and not well enough to substantially improve security processes or outcomes.
COMPUTERS
infosecurity-magazine.com

#IRISSCON: Security Industry Should Change the Rhetoric Around Cyber-Threats

Governments and security vendors should represent cyber-threats differently, cutting down on hyperbole and overly dramatic language. This was the message from Dr Victoria Baines, visiting research fellow at Oxford University, speaking during IRISCON 2021. Baines began by discussing her book, Rhetoric of Insecurity, which analyzed the rhetoric and messaging around...
MENTAL HEALTH
Plumas County News

County Administrator addresses cyber attack: DA offers tips to the public to safeguard financial data

Will Plumas County employees receive their paychecks? Will property tax payments be posted? How much data has been breached?. Those are all questions that County Administrator Gabriel Hydrick and the Information Technology department are trying to answer. During an interview this morning, Nov. 17, Hydrick said, “We are still trying to decide what has been impacted.”
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Computer Weekly

GCHQ, NSA chiefs recommit to counter cyber threats

GCHQ director Jeremy Fleming has reaffirmed a joint commitment with his US counterpart to “disrupt and deter” new and emerging cyber security threats. Fleming, alongside Paul Sanders, commander of UK Strategic Command, met with National Security Agency (NSA) director and US Cyber Command head Paul Nakasone in a session at the annual Cyber Management Review forum hosted at the NSA’s headquarters in Fort Meade, Maryland.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Benzinga

Microsoft Sees Growing Iranian Spying Threat On IT Sector

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) has observed multiple Iranian threat actors targeting the IT services sector in attacks that aim to steal sign-in credentials belonging to downstream customer networks to enable further attacks. The Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC) and Digital Security Unit (DSU) assess this as part of a broader...
ECONOMY
