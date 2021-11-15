Optiv Expands Focus on Safeguarding Federal Sector from Cyber Threats

McAfee Enterprise and FireEye Highlight At-Risk Industries this Holiday Season. McAfee Enterprise and FireEye released Cybercrime in a Pandemic World: The Impact of COVID-19 findings, revealing the imminent need for organizations to prioritize and strengthen their cybersecurity architecture. The findings indicate that during the pandemic, 81% of global organizations experienced increased cyber threats with 79% experiencing downtime due to a cyber incident during a peak season. As the holiday season approaches, supply chain and logistics, e-commerce and retail, and the travel industry see predictable increases in consumer and business activity – making them more vulnerable to cyber threats and leaving business, employee and consumer data at risk.
