Eagles, Hurts look to continue winning ways against Saints

It’s snap counts time! The Falcons made a handful of decisions this week on offense and defense that deserve shoutouts in this week’s edition. Going into this game, you had to figure there were significant roles coming for Qadree Ollison and Anthony Rush, given that almost everyone who is flexed to the roster from the practice squad gets real playing time for this Falcons team. You also had to figure that James Vaughters was heading for a larger role after the team promoted him to the active roster and parked Jacob Tuioti-Mariner. What we didn’t know was how snaps and production would shake out at receiver or along the defensive line, where the Falcons had Jon Bullard, John Cominsky and rookie Ta’Quon Graham inactive.

