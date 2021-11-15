ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

A Drug that Does Double Duty in Treating Diabetes

yale.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYale researchers have developed an oral medication to treat diabetes that controls insulin levels while simultaneously reversing the inflammatory effects of the disease. The results were recently published in Nature Biomedical Engineering. Developed by Tarek Fahmy, associate professor of biomedical engineering, the drug has two critical advantages over the...

seas.yale.edu

1 hunter
4d ago

heard alot about these new drugs but probably can't afford them or insurance won't cover them because there to expensive....but they'll never cure Diabetes there's no money in a cure...

Monica Bella Slonaker
4d ago

Hoping to go into development. Just give me a new pancreas and we can call it good.

