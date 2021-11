Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Texas Instruments (TI) has selected Sherman as the location for their next 300-mm fabs, with potential of up to four fabs on the site to meet demand over time. TI is a Dallas-based, publicly-traded semiconductor company that manufactures processing chips. The new fabrication facilities will manufacture 300-mm semiconductor wafers with construction of the first and second fabs set to begin in 2022. Plans for production from the first facility should begin as early as 2025. With the option to include up to four fabs, the company could employ up to 3,000 people in Sherman and invest nearly $30 billion over the coming decades.

SHERMAN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO