If you’re looking to spice up your holiday season with a little something off the beaten Hallmark Christmas movie path, look no further: On Sunday, December 5, after a COVID year off, the annual Milwaukee Krampusnacht will return to the Bavarian Bierhaus. Buckle up for a night of costumes, music, food and drink, arts and crafts, and general tributes to the half-goat/half-demon Krampus, a figure from Alpine folklore who punishes naughty children and acts as a foil to the do-gooding Saint Nicholas.

