Karl-Anthony Towns Towns Calls Paul George a 'Brother'

By Joey Linn
 3 days ago
The NBA is often described as a brotherhood; however, these family-like relationships between players are even more magnified within agency groups. Players who share the same agency will often grow close with one another, which is something Reggie Jackson has shared about his close relationship with Paul George. In a recent article from The Athletic's Law Murray, Karl Anthony-Towns also shared these same sentiments about his relationship with Paul George.

On his friendship with George, Karl Anthony-Towns said, "Him being a CAA client, and all of us being together in LA, I got to get to know him, and over the years, just always being around each other... You know, I just realized how amazing of a person he is, and we grew a relationship. Ever since then, the relationship has continued to grow, and he's someone I truly call like a brother to me."

Both George and Towns are star players in this league, and the two have faced off three times this season already. While George has gotten the best of Towns in those matchups, the two exchanged jerseys after a Clippers win in Minnesota earlier this season. After that game, Paul George posted an Instagram Story of him and KAT, with the caption, "My guy." It is clear that the two stars have a lot of love for one another, despite being Western Conference rivals.

AllClippers

Paul George Credits Clippers Teammates For Winning Streak

Paul George is currently putting up MVP-caliber numbers, and has his team on a 3-game winning streak. On the season, George is averaging 27.9 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 4.9 APG, and 3.0 SPG. George is doing this on 47% from the field and 38% from deep. He is undoubtedly an early season MVP candidate; however, he is giving credit to his teammates.
NBA
AllClippers

LA Clippers Storm Back Again, Defeat Charlotte Hornets 120-106

The LA Clippers have won four-straight games, and are above .500 for the first time this season. It looked shaky midway through the final frame, but the team dominated the last few minutes to pull out the 120-106 victory. About midway through the fourth quarter, the Clippers called a timeout...
NBA
AllClippers

Paul George Reacts to Viral Photo of Him and Fan

After defeating The Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to five games, the LA Clippers improved their overall record to 6-4. This start to the season is much better than many anticipated, and it has been largely due to the MVP-caliber play of Paul George.
NBA
AllClippers

Miami Heat Coach Eric Spoelstra Gives High Praise to Paul George

The LA Clippers have won six-straight games, with their most recent victory coming over the Miami Heat. While the team has gotten solid contributions all around the roster, they have undoubtedly been led by the MVP-caliber play of Paul George. After Thursday's win over the Heat, Miami's head coach Eric Spoelstra had some high praise for PG.
NBA
CBS LA

Paul George Scores 34, Clippers School Young Spurs 106-92

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Paul George scored 34 points, hitting 12 of 13 free throws, and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the San Antonio Spurs 106-92 on Tuesday night. Reggie Jackson overcame a poor start and finished with 21 points to help the Clippers bounce back after their seven-game winning streak ended on Sunday. Dejounte Murray narrowly missed his second triple-double since Sunday, leading the Spurs with 26 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. Derrick White added 19 points and Drew Eubanks had 10 rebounds in the Spurs’ third straight loss. Rookie Brandon Boston Jr. scored the Clippers’ first six points of the fourth...
NBA
AllClippers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Clippers

