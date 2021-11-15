ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Agent Spotlight: Valerie Bourg More Than Tripled Her Business in Just the Last Year

luxuryrealestate.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreviously a small business owner and corporate project manager for Boeing, she is no stranger to hard work. Dedicated to the success of her clients and committed to helping them succeed no matter their needs, Valerie’s easygoing attitude and personal touch have gained her the trust of dozens of luxury homeowners...

www.luxuryrealestate.com

Comments / 0

Related
luxuryrealestate.com

Agent Spotlight: Top Producer Janice Konkol Celebrates 40 Years with First Team

IRVINE, CA - Hardworking, reliable, and infectiously fun, Janice Konkol represents the spirit of our First Team Real Estate family. An Irvine real estate expert with deep roots in the community, she has spent her impressive 40-year career at First Team. Consistently ranking among the top agents within the company, and by extension all of Orange County, Janice time and again has been awarded our prestigious and coveted Hall of Fame status.
IRVINE, CA
magazine.realtor

Market Yourself as More Than an Agent

The best way to be more successful today? Don’t be just a real estate professional. This seemingly contrary marketing advice was the overarching lesson shared in two technology sessions at the 2021 REALTORS® Conference & Expo in San Diego on Friday. In his “Dominate Digital Marketing” session, Kevin Tengan, vice...
SMALL BUSINESS
thecordovatimes.com

Business Spotlight: Helping businesses end the year with a bang

This business spotlight is by Christi Banks and Cobilynn Rogers, Communications and Business Support for the Cordova Chamber of Commerce. The Cordova Chamber of Commerce’s principal purpose and objective is the promotion, development, and encouragement of trade, commerce, economic, civic, and social welfare of the Cordova area. How does the...
CORDOVA, AK
luxuryrealestate.com

Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate Honors Members at the 2021 LRE® Virtual Awards Celebration

Most Innovative Marketing Technique: Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd. Brokerage. Outstanding Social Media Savvy: Resources Real Estate. Best Video Marketing: Wailea Realty of Windermere Real Estate. Best Website: Corcoran Global Living. Extraordinary Philanthropy: Summit Sotheby’s International Realty. Significant Sales:. Jane Powers and Betsy Terry, Ewing & Clark Inc. Dan Dockray...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing#Lake Forest
luxuryrealestate.com

The Donovan Group of Chase International Real Estate Sells Remodeled Millcreek Estate for $2.6 Million

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV - Chase International is pleased to announce the sale 146 Tramway, Incline Village, NV for $2,600,000. Representing the seller was the Donovan Group. Popular Millcreek neighborhood is ready to be your base camp for Tahoe adventure. Level lot offers attractive, spacious, two-story home with three of four bedrooms on main level for primary living, guests, or office/zoom room. Two private, expansive, AIA Elise Fett designed upper levels complement the well-maintained residence with sunny master suite complete with private deck, luxurious spa tub, walk-in closet and an office alcove.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
WOUB

A local coffee business offers more than just a caffeine fix

On top of a table sits cold brew coffee, flavored syrups and a speaker. To the average person it may appear as just that, but for Sean Smothers it means more. “I’m not just selling coffee, I’m making friends,” Smothers said. That mentality he has is how he uses the...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
luxuryrealestate.com

59 Ann Drive S

Magnificent Home with Open Floor Plan, Recessed Lighting, Custom Molding, High End Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Breakfast Bar, Large Dining Room/Living Area. Home Office on Second Floor, Upper Floor is an Primary Bedroom with Huge En-Suite Bathroom and a Private Deck with Park and Water Views. Converted Garage Became a Great Space for Additional Den/Bed. The magnificent backyard with Pool and Deck for all your entertaining needs. Stainless Appliances, Granite Countertops, Hardwood Flooring, Spacious Bedrooms ,Sliders leading to the Beautiful Pool and Amazing Space and Views!
REAL ESTATE
Time

Using a Loan to Fund a Down Payment Is Risky. Explore These Options Instead

A house is the most expensive purchase most people will make in their lifetime. For years, the typical rule of thumb has been that you need to save up to 20% of the purchase price for a down payment. But, soaring home prices and historically low mortgage rates are changing the rules for many potential buyers. “Many, especially first-time homebuyers, may find it difficult to afford a sizable down payment,” according to Jeff Arevalo, a financial counselor with Greenpath Financial Wellness, a national non-profit credit counseling agency.
REAL ESTATE
San José Spotlight

Commercial real estate investments soar in Silicon Valley

Commercial real estate sales boomed in Silicon Valley last quarter, but vacancies remain high throughout the region. A surge in investment activity between July and September brought year-to-date aggregate commercial real estate sales in the South Bay to $6.3 billion.  That’s the highest sales volume for the region since 2015, according to a new report... The post Commercial real estate investments soar in Silicon Valley appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
luxuryrealestate.com

NEW Ultra High-End Luxury Homes COMING SOON!

Echo Fine Properties Luxury Real Estate Agent Craig Heger is teaming up with Craig Dell of 21st Century Property Group to develop a new standard of luxury living in Palm Beach County. With over 10 brand new ultra high-end luxury homes in Steeplechase in Palm Beach Gardens to Symphony of...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
luxuryrealestate.com

Just Listed In Sandalwood Estates!

2 Bed, 2/1 Bath Newly renovated townhouse with a new roof, impact glass, tile flooring, & freshly painted throughout! Sandalwood Estates has a basketball court and play area, and is situated just south of all that the PGA Boulevard corridor has to offer. Find out more: https://bit.ly/3ocDzJf Contact Jamie Garber...
REAL ESTATE
luxuryrealestate.com

100 The Strand

A complete reboot and refresh of this radiant home has just been completed!! And let’s face it - if you had your choice of places to live on The Strand, in a first, second or even a third home, of course you want a corner lot!! Corners are the best for obvious reasons: 1) you can really see the scale and detail of the home; 2) you get more air and light; 3) you have a more panoramic view; AND 4) you get the use of about 15 feet of additional land, like having 45 feet of Strand frontage. And of the few corners that exist; the best corners are the south facing corners, because the yards get more sun. This absolutely radiant 4 Bedroom 5 Bath Italian Villa is situated on such a lot. With nearly 4,000 square feet of living space, this home was built with impeccable detail by its current owner, and has a fabulous floor plan for any specific profile. The living level is on the ground floor, taking full advantage of all of the Strand level outdoor living space. The great room incorporates small bone painted cabinetry, and sophisticated granite counters with gleaming stone floors laid in a Versailles pattern, a breakfast bar and formal dining area, with coffered and white beamed ceilings. all open to the Family area and of course surrounded by glass to drink in the views. There is a separate family room on this level with an elegant fireplace, white beamed ceiling, and beautiful hickory pecan floors, that also highlight the bedroom floor above. The Master Bedroom has stunning corner views of the sand and Palos Verdes, with lots of space for luxuriating in the tub, and that spacious sal-in closet that so many Strand homes lack. The roof deck is an added bonus. It's massive and private and, of course, has brilliant panoramic vistas. Two more en suite bedrooms are located on this level. The fourth bedroom is in the basement, and sits next to a downstairs family game and screening room that could double as an additional bedroom if needed. The two car garage has a showroom floor, and there are an additional 5+ spaces available on site!!. The best part is the yard. It is a continuous fenced stone patio with BBQ, Fountain, Fire Pit table and play area that make it an oasis in the sand. Close to fantastic Redondo Beach and Hermosa Beach restaurants, There is no place you would rather be.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy