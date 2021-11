KAILUA-KONA, HI - Corcoran Pacific Properties is pleased to announce the sale of 76-6168 Alii Drive by Jenni Lee for $4.75 million. Drive through the custom palm leaf gate of Hale Pua, the "House of Flowers" and step into this stunning one-of-a-kind resort-style oceanfront villa with six bedrooms and six bathrooms. This indoor/outdoor oasis was featured in The Wall Street Journal for its heavenly location among the ocean breezes and the soothing sound of the waves which gives everyone tranquility and peace.

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO