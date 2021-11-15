People On The Move

Hiring Blitz is Part of the Company's Global Expansion and to Support Their Growing Client Base. SIMI VALLEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / Global lead generation company Beyond Codes today announced that it has already hired over 200 associates so far this quarter (Q4 2021). This hiring blitz represents the next step in their explosive growth and international expansion. By adding these new team members, they can better serve their existing customers as well as their growing client list. The goal is also to continue to provide the best in lead generation and sales support to their European, North American, APAC & ANZ customers. Beyond Codes will continue to aggressively recruit and hire quality people to staff worldwide.

