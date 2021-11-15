People On The Move

AmRisc Group, the largest catastrophe-focused managing general agent in the US, has announced that it has appointed Molly Nickoles (pictured above) as CEO of Waypoint Wholesale, the company’s wholesale brand. “Molly embodies our core values of innovation, leadership, integrity, excellence, and relationships,” said Brian Reid, CEO of AmRisc Group. “We...
Enterprise software provider Workday promoted Barbara Larson to chief financial officer, effective February 1, 2022. Larson joined Workday in 2014 and most recently was senior vice president of accounting, tax, and treasury. She has also been general manager of Workday financial management, overseeing the company’s financial management applications. Former CFO Robynne Sisco is co-president of the company.
Willkie Farr & Gallagher is advising Genstar Capital on the merger of its portfolio company Foreside Financial Group with ACA Group, a rival provider of governance, risk, and compliance services for the financial services industry. Kirkland & Ellis is advising ACA Group on the transaction, which calls for Genstar to...
After 18 years working alongside The Image Shoppe’s (TIS) Managing Partner Rob McCarty and President/Creative Director Karen Tracey, Partner/VP of Client Relations Troy Best has parted ways to pursue new ventures. With this transition, husband-wife duo McCarty and Tracey will continue to lead the agency, with Tracey as majority owner, making the Grand Rapids-based firm female-majority-owned.
She’s been enterprise software outfit’s legal chief since 2015. Zuora Inc., a cloud-based software developer, disclosed Thursday the pending retirement of general counsel Jennifer Pileggi. Pileggi, who joined the Redwood City, Calif.-based company as its top lawyer in 2015, will step down Feb. 11 and transition into an advisory role...
Hiring Blitz is Part of the Company's Global Expansion and to Support Their Growing Client Base. SIMI VALLEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / Global lead generation company Beyond Codes today announced that it has already hired over 200 associates so far this quarter (Q4 2021). This hiring blitz represents the next step in their explosive growth and international expansion. By adding these new team members, they can better serve their existing customers as well as their growing client list. The goal is also to continue to provide the best in lead generation and sales support to their European, North American, APAC & ANZ customers. Beyond Codes will continue to aggressively recruit and hire quality people to staff worldwide.
H Code, the leading multicultural digital media company, announces that Gerry Ramirez has been promoted to Vice President of Partnership Development and that Jonathan Patton has been promoted to Group Vice President of National Sales. These key leadership changes will enable H Code to provide even more resources to new and existing clients for solving their multicultural marketing challenges and drive accelerated growth and expansion for the company.
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge named Allen G. Nederveld its new COO. He will oversee the finances, facilities, human resources, marketing, technology and business planning of the firm’s four offices in Ann Arbor, Holland, Grand Rapids and Muskegon. “We are lucky to welcome Allen to Smith Haughey,” said Matt Wikander,...
One of PacifiCorp’s top regulatory executives has left the company to become an energy manager at Meta, the Facebook company. Etta Lockey had spent 10 years at Portland-based PacifiCorp, the Berkshire-Hathaway-owned six-state electric utility that operates Pacific Power in Oregon. She was vice president of regulation, customer and community solutions the past four years.
Opmantek Software, one of the world’s leading providers of automated network management software, has appointed Chris Jacko as General Manager Marketing, joining the company in October 2021. Chris brings a wealth of experience to the company, having spent the last decade supporting Australian-based telco Over the Wire (OTW) as it...
Former MediaMath, Nielsen and Accenture Executive to Lead Fast Growing Data & Identity Company. Audigent, the leading data activation, curation and identity platform, announced today that Greg Williams has joined the company as its President. Williams, co-founder of MediaMath and an innovator in programmatic ad buying, brings a unique skillset to the fast-growing company, ranging from his ability to harness and develop an entrepreneurial vision to instilling operational excellence.
Canned wine company Maker, which announced yesterday that it raised $2.3 million from prominent investors, plans to triple production and expand the venture nationwide. The round included funding from Pear VC, The Chainsmokers, Mariam Naficy and former C-suite executives of Glossier, Henry Davis and Bryan Mahoney, among others. Canned spirits...
This is the web version of CFO Daily, a newsletter on the trends and individuals shaping corporate finance. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. For the past 18-plus months since the onset of the pandemic, Pfizer Inc. has been busy changing the world with its revolutionary COVID-19 vaccine. And now, the pharmaceutical giant will have C-suite changes.
ZenBusiness is working to accelerate small businesses to the next level with its payments and banking offerings. The company, an Austin-based Public Benefit Corporation, has products to serve entrepreneurs through their journey of launching, running, and growing their businesses. It tries to be a one-stop guided platform. In 2020, ZenBusiness...
Canada-based Versaterm Public Safety has bought Komutel, a company that sells technology designed to ease the transition to upgraded 911 emergency dispatch services. Terms were not disclosed. Komutel, also based in Canada, was founded in 2001 and produces middleware for the ongoing next-generation 911 push, a broad effort in the...
Event management and payment processing on Salesforce Inc. company Blackthorn.io Inc. today revealed that it has acquired Textey LLC, a Salesforce-focused short message service provider, for an undisclosed sum. Founded in 2105, Textey offers a comprehensive and affordable text messaging solution for financial services, real estate, higher education and Salesforce....
Accenture has acquired Founders Intelligence, an innovation strategy consulting firm that helps large corporations to create growth by using tools, techniques and insights from technology entrepreneurs and investors. The acquisition strengthens Accenture’s capabilities to help senior executives create and scale new business models and achieve sustainable value from innovation. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
India-based mobile solutions provider Comviva has joined forces with FinTech firm Strands to offer an integrated suite of digital banking, wallet and payment solutions for customers of banks and financial service providers, according to a Wednesday (Nov. 17) press release. Through the collaboration, Comviva will use Strands’ Personal Finance Management...
Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], November 17 (ANI/Mediawire): Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management (SIOM), a pioneer institute in operations management is recognised for its holistic and experiential curriculum designed for operational excellence. Located in Nashik, Maharashtra; the prominent institute offers industry relevant MBA in Operations Management aimed at empowering engineers into remarkable, efficient...
