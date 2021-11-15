People On The Move

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeter Todd has been named GLMV's new Community Division Lead. Beginning in...

www.bizjournals.com

bizjournals

PacifiCorp executive leaves to work for Meta on renewable energy

One of PacifiCorp’s top regulatory executives has left the company to become an energy manager at Meta, the Facebook company. Etta Lockey had spent 10 years at Portland-based PacifiCorp, the Berkshire-Hathaway-owned six-state electric utility that operates Pacific Power in Oregon. She was vice president of regulation, customer and community solutions the past four years.
bizjournals

Denver restaurants face permanent service changes because of labor crisis

A commissary is replacing restaurant-specific prep cooks for one local restaurant group. Counter service and QR-code-ordering may become standard at another. And hotels and eateries see no end to staffing shortages on the horizon. 2022 Small Business Awards (Nominations close February 14, 2022) Small businesses are the foundation of our...
bizjournals

Ecolab CFO Dan Schmechel retiring; Scott Kirkland named to role

Ecolab Inc. on Friday said that Dan Schmechel, its chief financial officer for the past decade, will step down at year-end. Scott Kirkland, currently the company's corporate controller, is being promoted into the CFO position. Schmechel has been CFO at the St. Paul manufacturer since 2012 and helped steer the...
bizjournals

Tom Prendergast

New York Metro Executive, Design & Consulting Services at Aecom. AECOM announced the appointment of Tom Prendergast as New York Metro Executive for its Design & Consulting Services business. Mr. Prendergast will be responsible for leading more than 3,000 staff within the states of New York and New Jersey. He will also focus on delivering seamless solutions for AECOM’s clients that leverage its integrated delivery platform of architecture, building engineering, transportation, water and wastewater, and program and project management.
bizjournals

How to help your employees be resilient

Grief. Disappointment. Exhaustion. These are just a few of the things employees may be feeling as the pandemic drags on, as more climate issues arise, and as “normalcy” feels further away. Employers have an opportunity to support employees as they cope and build resilience. “Many of us are tired, feel...
bizjournals

Alexandria goes backward in its count of single-family units

Alexandria goes backward in its count of single-family units

Also, the city's top employers, top property taxpayers — and it appears people are smoking less.
bizjournals

Top of the List: Largest Triad Foundations

This week, Triad Business Journal features the region's largest foundations, ranked by total assets. Information was obtained from the Foundation Center, ProPublica, Guidestar and foundation websites. Foundations are ranked by total assets in the most recently available fiscal year. Here are the top five:. The Winston-Salem Foundation. Kate B. Reynolds...
bizjournals

13 effective ways leaders can develop and nurture their intuition

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. It’s common practice for those in business to tap into books, articles, podcasts and other resources to learn more about growing their companies and becoming better leaders. Still, there are many stories about leaders who have had a sudden breakthrough or found success by following a hunch or their “gut.”
bizjournals

Inglis, Methodist Services unveil $16.8M Philadelphia apartment complex for homeless, disabled

Philadelphia nonprofits Methodist Services and Inglis unveiled what they are calling a "first-of-its-kind community" in the city's Wynnefield Heights section on Friday. The $16.8 million Inglis Methodist Gardens was created for formerly homeless individuals and families, as well as people with disabilities. The complex features 47 "affordable, integrated, and supportive"...
bizjournals

Opinion: Social media can be a lifeline for small business owners

Seattle’s Station 7 home and design store is a family affair. Based in an old firehouse in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, Danielle Tilden founded the business, which is now run by her daughter Lauren. Station 7 sells home goods, jewelry, and gifts, mostly sourced from local artists and small businesses. In particular, Lauren makes a concerted effort to support local Black-owned, women-owned and LGBTQIA-owned businesses.
bizjournals

VillageMD expands after getting big Walgreens investment

VillageMD said it's expanding into southeast Michigan as the Huron Valley Physicians Association (HVPA) said it will join the organization in early December. Chicago-based VillageMD said nearly 400 providers participate with HVPA, including primary care physicians and specialists. The independent providers will continue to offer their healthcare services in Jackson, Livingston, Lenawee, Washtenaw and Western Wayne counties.
bizjournals

Is 'The Plant' withering?

The Business Journal is looking for the most influential women in the Silicon Valley to honor in our prestigious special publication and event.
bizjournals

JCF Living invests $50 million to build new homes in Lebanon

JCF Living, a Spring Hill-based developer, has announced plans to invest $50 million to build 219 new homes in Lebanon. With several big jobs announcements in the area, including 1,400 positions with medical device company Thermo Fisher and 300 with outdoor equipment supplier REI, as well as housing shortages across Middle Tennessee, developers are looking for ways to add new homes as the area's population grows.
