People On The Move

New York Metro Executive, Design & Consulting Services at Aecom. AECOM announced the appointment of Tom Prendergast as New York Metro Executive for its Design & Consulting Services business. Mr. Prendergast will be responsible for leading more than 3,000 staff within the states of New York and New Jersey. He will also focus on delivering seamless solutions for AECOM’s clients that leverage its integrated delivery platform of architecture, building engineering, transportation, water and wastewater, and program and project management.
Comments / 0