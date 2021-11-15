ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard students reach agreement with university officials after month-long protest over poor housing conditions

By Nicquel Terry Ellis, CNN
Clayton News Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents at Howard University have reached an agreement with university officials after a month-long protest over housing conditions on campus. Wayne Frederick, the president of the historically Black college in Washington, DC, said Monday afternoon that the agreement between the school and the students who occupied Blackburn University Center over poor...

