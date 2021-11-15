ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Clean-label solutions for lasting food freshness

Food Navigator
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you looking for natural solutions that effectively preserve your products throughout...

www.foodnavigator-usa.com

Comments / 0

Fox40

Fresh and Delicious Food Delivered to you!

With the holidays fast approaching, nutrition, fitness, and eating healthy are not often top of mind. Auntie Yasy’s™ Gluten-Free Goodies & Meal Delivery can take those post-holiday regrets right off the table. Instead, think delicious, nutritious Keto Cheesy Broccoli Tots, Keto Loaded Cheesy Fries, Keto Oven-Baked Mac & Cheese & Pan Seared Chicken, Keto Oven-Roasted Parmesan Brussel Sprouts delivered right to your doorstep, ready to eat. It doesn’t end there! Go big without the waistline worries with Gluten-Free Dark Chocolate Fudge-Stuffed Cookie Bars, Gluten-Free Pumpkin Pie, or Gluten-Free Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Cheddar News

Misfits Market CEO on Bringing Fresh Produce to California Food Deserts

Misfits Market, the grocery delivery company that capitalizes on curbing food waste, expanded into California for the first time on Wednesday. Abhi Ramesh, founder and CEO, joined Cheddar to discuss the launch in the Golden State, after the company's beginnings in Philadelphia and experiencing a wave of growth amid the pandemic. He noted that the expansion was an opportunity to provide West Coast communities with fresh produce as "one in five California households are in food deserts and don't have access to fresh, healthy food."
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
andnowuknow.com

Duda Farm Fresh Foods' Nichole Towell Highlights Sustainability Efforts

SALINAS, CA - I have a deep respect for the companies who go above and beyond to ensure they are supporting the Earth in their endeavors to supply the world with fresh produce. Duda Farm Fresh Foods is one of the trailblazers in this space, as the grower’s commitment to sustainability is evident in the building blocks the company stands upon. As the supplier continues to ramp up its efforts to support an eco-friendly supply chain, I tapped Nichole Towell, Senior Director of Marketing and Packaging Procurement, for some insight on its latest strategies.
AGRICULTURE
raleighnews.net

Five reasons South Africa isn't ready for health claims on food labels

South Africa has a high number of deaths from noncommunicable diseases, which are largely linked to diet and lifestyle. Under particular scrutiny are the so-called ultra-processed foods, such as soft drinks, potato chips, chocolate and sweetened breakfast cereals. Evidence is mounting of their role in the development of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancers and chronic lung illnesses.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freshness#Meat Products#Processed Meat#Food Drink#Sense Preservation#Eguide
thedallasnews.net

Offbeat Thought-Process To Turn The Tide In Favor Of Clean Label Enzymes Market

The growth of the global clean label enzymes market is mainly due to their high usage in bakery ingredients, for increasing oxidation, reduced mixing time, improving machinability, and managing the speed of fermentation. Among all the types of clean label enzymes, the most prominent ones are carbohydrase and protease, which are offered by around 60% of the market players.
INDUSTRY
TrendHunter.com

Climate-Friendly Food Labels

HelloFresh, the Berlin-based food kit supplier, has launched a new climate-friendly labeling initiative under the name 'Climate Hero.'. 'Climate Hero' is a system where a unique tag will be placed on the five recipes with the lowest C02 emissions each week. HelloFresh is committed to making its packages environmentally sustainable, and that is exactly what 'Climate Hero' is meant to accomplish.
FOOD SAFETY
Food Navigator

Kemin breaks ground on $40m clean label meat and poultry ingredients facility

Global ingredient manufacturer Kemin Industries has begun construction on a new $40m facility in Verona, Missouri, to produce clean-label ingredients for animal protein applications. Scheduled to open in March 2023, the new 38,000-square-foot production plant will produce the company's Proteus line of clean-label protein ingredients for meat, poultry and protein-based...
VERONA, MO
FOX 21 Online

CHUM’s Fresh Fridays Provides Fresh Food to Community

DULUTH, Minn.- Today marks CHUM’S third week of Fresh Fridays, and so far, it has been a success for the Duluth food bank. “Fresh Fridays” is the food bank’s new program, where they give out fresh food items like produce, milk, and more. Every Monday and Wednesday, CHUM gives out...
DULUTH, MN
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Food Network

The Best Food Storage Containers for Maintaining Freshness

Best Containers for Saving Pantry Staples: OXO Good Grips 10-Piece Airtight Food Storage POP Container Value Set. Meals become a lot messier when that pesky bag of flour starts to tear or grains escape from their boxes. These airtight OXO containers are here to help, available in a variety of sizes to accustom a variety of foods. These stackable, space-efficient containers will make your pantry look effortlessly clean and decluttered while keeping your dry foods fresh. Plus, the transparency ensures you'll grab what you're looking for at a glance, and the buttons ensure an airtight seal.
SHOPPING
foodmanufacture.co.uk

FSA science head calls for eco-labelling on food

Urgent progress is needed to support a unified eco-labelling system for food in UK, according to the Food Standards Agency’s (FSA’s) chief scientific adviser. Professor Robin May called for urgent collaboration between business, academia and government to work an internationally agreed set of standards for eco-labelling, or for what type of data should be measured.
FOOD SAFETY
Food Navigator

Dairy... the next generation? General Mills unveils animal-free cream cheese alternative: Bold Cultr

General Mills moves into the emerging ‘animal-free’ dairy category with a brand called Bold Cultr – a lactose-free cream cheese alternative utilizing dairy proteins from Perfect Day made via microbial fermentation (without cows). Bold Cultr – which was developed by General Mills’ internal accelerator G-Works by Drake Ellingboe, Laura Engstrom...
AGRICULTURE
progressivegrocer.com

Save Mart Adds Robust Food Line to Private Label Portfolio

Save Mart Cos. has built up its private brand offerings, adding the Crav’n line of products to its Save Mart, Lucky California and FoodMaxx stores throughout California and Northern Nevada. The store brand foods line includes chips, snacks, cereals, frozen foods and dessert products. Crav’n joins its private brand portfolio...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
atlantanews.net

Double Solution to Ongoing Food and Climate Crises

NAIROBI, Nov 17 2021 (IPS) - For the last ten years, Angeline Wanjira's food stall at Kirigiti Market in Kiambu County has featured the same foods, cabbages, potatoes and carrots, keeping with the community's most preferred food types. Over in the Lake Victoria region County of Homabay, Millicent Atieno has...
FOOD & DRINKS
Food Navigator

White Paper: Beverages with Probiotic Benefits

Format: PDF file | Document type: Technical / White Paper | Promoted Content. This Technical / White Paper has been written by BC30 , and any views and opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect those of www.foodnavigator-usa.com. Related categories: Cultures, enzymes, yeast. The global functional beverage market was worth $102B...
MARKETS
drugstorenews.com

CoverGirl enters skin care category with Clean Fresh collection

CoverGirl is expanding its offerings by entering the ever-growing world of skin care. The beauty brand is looking to help consumers elevate their daily beauty routines with the launch of its new Clean Fresh Skincare line, which is launching with five products. Formulated with 90% naturally derived ingredients, the collection’s...
SKIN CARE
Food Navigator

Culture Pop founder: Fun and functionality are driving a new sub-category in soda

From Olipop, Poppi and Mayawell to Health-Ade Pop, Live Soda and Revive, a new category is beginning to emerge in the soda aisle promising fun and functionality, says beverage industry veteran Tom First, who is throwing his hat into the ring again with Culture Pop, which combines familiar flavors (berries, ginger lemon, watermelon) with a culinary twist (basil, rosemary, chili, juniper) and a functional boost (the well-studied probiotic strain Bacillus Subtilis DE111).
FOOD & DRINKS
Atlanta Magazine

Daily Chew opens in Piedmont Heights, offering farm-fresh food to-go

Starting November 17, Daily Chew health food cafe replaces Yumbii’s the Queso Shop in Piedmont Heights. Serving breakfast and lunch from a takeout window, Daily Chew offers rotisserie items, pita sandwiches, and bowls made with local produce. Items can be taken to-go, ordered online for delivery, or enjoyed at the outdoor tables and chairs onsite.
RESTAURANTS
TrendHunter.com

Clean-Label Californian Seltzers

Hangar 1 Vodka has announced the release of Hangar 1 Botanical Seltzers, a new line of hard seltzers that combine the brand's Bay Area "farm-fresh" vodka with a range of summery flavors. The new alcoholic beverage is available in four variations: Makrut Lime, Buddha’s Hand Citron, Mandarin Blossom, and Rosé.
DRINKS

