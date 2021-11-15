Clean-label solutions for lasting food freshness

SALINAS, CA - I have a deep respect for the companies who go above and beyond to ensure they are supporting the Earth in their endeavors to supply the world with fresh produce. Duda Farm Fresh Foods is one of the trailblazers in this space, as the grower’s commitment to sustainability is evident in the building blocks the company stands upon. As the supplier continues to ramp up its efforts to support an eco-friendly supply chain, I tapped Nichole Towell, Senior Director of Marketing and Packaging Procurement, for some insight on its latest strategies.

AGRICULTURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO