“I have always been grateful for my experiences at Ramapo College. As I get further from graduation, I find that I am becoming even more grateful. The skills that I learned at Ramapo about how to think critically and express myself have lead to my confidence in my teaching career. American Studies classes focused heavily on using culture, literature and art to learn about the historic context in which they were created. I use this mentality daily in my own classroom to help engage my students.

MAHWAH, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO