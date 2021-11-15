ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Writes Hilariously Honest Adoption Post For Her Wild Foster Dog | The Dodo Adopt Me!

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHank the foster dog is quite a wild character! So, his foster mom decided to make his adoption post just as goofy and hilarious as he is — watch the weird thing he does when his family is...

Clayton News Daily

Cat Teaches His Little Brothers To Be Obsessed With The Window Washers | The Dodo Cat Crazy

Cat and his brothers meet the window washer...watch what happens!. Keep up with Guinness and Pimms on YouTube: thedo.do/rinatakei, and on Instagram: thedo.do/rina_takei. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our Instagram: http://thedo.do/2agAEce. Like us on Facebook:...
ANIMALS
Clayton News Daily

Momma Dog Has Her Babies In A Tiny Hole In The Ground | The Dodo Foster Diaries

Dog who had her puppies in a hole in the ground is such a good mom — watch how protective she is over her new human siblings ❤️. Special thanks to Riley for fostering Bennie and her babies, you can follow more of her work on TikTok: https://thedo.do/rileysfosters and Instagram: https://thedo.do/rileyhasfosters. To learn more about Mutt Scouts and their work, you can check them out on Instagram: https://thedo.do/muttscouts.
PETS
Clayton News Daily

They Need To Save This Starving Dog From A Bolted Chain | The Dodo

These people found a starving dog, Cobalt, who has been chained up in a backyard. The chain was impossible to break, but they never give up on him. They slowly gain his trust and work together to free him. To help save more dogs like Cobalt, you can support Stray...
PETS
Clayton News Daily

Golden Retriever Rescued From Puppy Mill Treats Her First Toy Like A Baby | The Dodo Foster Diaries

Golden retriever missing her puppies gets her very first toy — and insists on carrying it everywhere like it's her baby!. To learn more about HavaHeart Rescue and their amazing rescue work, you can check them out on Instagram: https://thedo.do/havaheart_rescue and Facebook: https://thedo.do/havaheartrescue. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe:...
PETS
Clayton News Daily

A Dog Who Was An Only Child Gets A New Baby Brother | The Dodo

Watch as this dog meets his new baby brother for the first time 😍. You can keep up with Max and Murph on Instagram: thedo.do/maxandmurph and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/max.and.murph/. You can also check them out on YouTube: https://thedo.do/longcoatmax. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The...
PETS
Clayton News Daily

Couple on Date Sees Teeny Kitten in Distress...See How They Save Her Life | The Dodo

This couple never expected their date night would turn into a kitten rescue 💗. Keep up with EJ and Nikki's other fosters on YouTube: thedo.do/myfosterkittensYT and on Instagram: thedo.do/myfosterkittens. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl...
PETS
Clayton News Daily

Fish Loves To Greet His Favorite Diver And Bring Her Gifts | The Dodo Soulmates

Little yellow fish gets so excited whenever he sees this diver — watch him surprise her with a gift 💛. Keep up with Rachel and her sailing adventures on Instagram: https://thedo.do/moore_rachel, https://thedo.do/voyagesofagape. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on...
ANIMALS
Clayton News Daily

Watch This Stray Cat Do A ‘Crab Dance’ | The Dodo

Soki the calico kitten was found on the streets in Greece. Her parents took her home and nursed her back to health. Now watch her do the silliest dance when she wants to play 🦀❤️. Keep up with Soki on Instagram: https://thedo.do/sokithecat. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd.
ANIMALS
GraysHarborTalk

Adopt-A-Pet Dog of the Week: Lynch

Meet Lynch! He is a 70-pound, 3-year-old, Rhodesian ridgeback/Labrador mix who enjoys being around kind people. He has a medium tri-brown coat, and his face is framed by an adorable Eddie Munster Widows Peak. Lynch is a very happy boy who likes to play in water and enjoys a good...
PETS
Clayton News Daily

Teeny Tiny Puppy Grows Up Into A Gentle Giant | The Dodo Little But Fierce

This teeny puppy grows up to be a huge Great Dane who's the gentlest mom to all her foster pups 💗. Learn how IAMS can feed your dog’s uniqueness at: bit.ly/DodoIAMS #IAMSWhoIAm. Special thanks to Kathryn and The Bottle Brigade for rescuing Etta. You can check out more of their...
PETS
Clayton News Daily

What If Dogs Could Complain About Their Little Siblings? | The Dodo Pittie Nation

If dogs could complain about their little siblings... it would always (usually) end this way ❤️. Keep up with Ginny and Minnie on Instagram: https://thedo.do/Ginny_and_minnie and TikTok: https://thedo.do/ginny_and_minnie. To learn more about Paws Place Dog Rescue, you can check them out on Instagram: https://thedo.do/pawsplacerescue and Facebook: https://thedo.do/pawsplace. Introducing Dodo swag!...
PETS
Clayton News Daily

Woman Sees Abandoned Puppies Every Day, So She Fills Her Car Up With Them | The Dodo Heroes

Woman can't stop rescuing puppies from dumping spots. Special thanks to Elisa and Dogood Romania for sharing this footage with us! You can help support their rescue efforts by donating here: https://thedo.do/donatedogoodromania and you can check them out on Instagram: https://thedo.do/dogood_romania. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas...
ANIMALS
Clayton News Daily

Veteran and Cute Pup Heal Together | The Dodo

When Veteran Carlos came home after 20 years of service in the military, he knew he needed a little help from a furry friend while acclimating to civilian life. That’s when Carlos found K9s For Warriors and met his loving pup, Hannah. Carlos and Hanna have done a lot of...
PETS
Clayton News Daily

Family Rescues a Tiny Squirrel | The Dodo

Family realizes their rescue squirrel is pregnant — watch her introduce her daughter to her human mom ❤️. Special thanks to Amy for sharing her footage with us. You can follow her on TikTok https://thedo.do/amyTT. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account...
ANIMALS
Sandusky Register

Dogs available for adoption

CANDY — Candy is a 5-month-old housebroken female Whippet mix. She is good on a leash, gets along with other dogs and knows how to sit on command. She prefers to be in a home with active family members and a fenced-in yard. DOBY — Doby is a 4-year-old housebroken,...
PETS
Gamezebo

Doglife: Bitlife Dogs Adoption Guide – How to Get Adopted

Because of the random nature of the lives in Doglife: Bitlife Dogs, sometimes you’re going to find yourself without an owner. If you’re in the pet store, that’s not too much of a problem – someone will buy you eventually. If you’re on the streets or in the pound, it can shorten your life dramatically.
PETS
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Essence

Photos Of Late Rapper Young Dolph And Longtime Love Mia Jaye From Their Nearly 10 Years Together

The couple shared two beautiful kids and based on photos of them together, a lot of love. On Nov. 17, rapper Young Dolph, known for his feature work, like the OT Genasis hit “Cut It,” as well as his own Billboard dominating albums, was shot and killed in his native Memphis while stopping by a bakery he frequented. The news was a shock to music fans, who flocked to stream his music. Many also flocked to the page of his longtime partner, Mia Jaye, to post words of encouragement and send their condolences. The fact that Jaye, who spoke out against senseless violence within the community that kills Black men, lost her love to gun violence left many wanting to offer her support.
RELATIONSHIPS

