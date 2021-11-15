ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Research Associate – Jumpcode Genomics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

By sandiegobiotech
sdbn.org
 5 days ago

This role runs and maintains sequencing instruments to...

sdbn.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genomics#Research Associate#Ngs#Jumpcode Genomics Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
sdbn.org

Lab Technician – DTx Pharma – San Diego, CA

This individual will work closely with the Lab Manager to ensure regular stocking of all lab and office spaces and perform routine maintenance on equipment. $21 an hour. From Indeed – Fri, 12 Nov 2021 20:31:33 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy