(The Center Square) – The elimination of the individual income tax is just one of Gov. Tate Reeves’ Executive Budget Recommendations for the coming fiscal year. In a Monday news conference, Mississippi’s 65th governor outlined how he hopes to move the state forward in the job market while at the same time giving the state’s residents more money to work with to take care of themselves and their families.

INCOME TAX ・ 3 DAYS AGO