Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock Moves -0.67%: What You Should Know

By Zacks Equity Research
 3 days ago

Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed the most recent trading day at $315.54, moving -0.67% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0% on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry had gained 2.66% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.79% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VEEV as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 1, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.88, up 12.82% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $465.31 million, up 23.25% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.57 per share and revenue of $1.83 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.43% and +25.19%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VEEV. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. VEEV is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, VEEV is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 88.9. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 80.93.

Investors should also note that VEEV has a PEG ratio of 4.88 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.


Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

