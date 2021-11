On the 11th hour of the 11th month of the year 1918, the armistice ending World War I was signed. While the day to remember that moment in history has had its message expanded to celebrate the sacrifices of veterans of all the wars this country has been engaged in, the date and hour — 11 a.m. on November 11 — is still the time and date of the event.

SAUGERTIES, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO