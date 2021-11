It’s going to be cold in the early morning in North Texas! Most of North Texas is under a freeze warning for the first time this season. With clear skies, dry air, and winds near 5 mph or less, temperatures will drop to near the freezing mark or below in some spots. Freeze Warning Until 8AM The freeze warning goes into effect at midnight and remains in effect until 8 a.m. A freeze warning means that the season’s first time of sub-freezing temps are likely to occur. This means to cover sensitive plants or bring them inside, turn off your automatic sprinkler system...

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO