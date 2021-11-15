ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Era, TX

First round football roundup

Thursday, Nov. 11

Albany 68, Era 0

Era (2-9) ended its season with a loss against Albany (10-0) Thursday night at Iowa Park. Albany jumped on top of the Hornets quickly, leading 20-0 after the first quarter and a 48-0 at halftime. The Lions rushed for 332 yards, led by senior Jaheim Newton’s 128 yards and three touchdowns. Junior quarterback Cole Chapman was the second-leading rusher with 83 yards and a score on two carries. He also completed 10 of 11 passes for 258 yards and four touchdowns.

Era played three of the top four teams in Class 2A-2 this season in No. 2 Muenster, No. 3 Windthorst and No. 4 Albany, a tough ask for the Hornets. Era says goodbye to seniors like receiver Kyle Greer, but quarterback Jarren Twiner leads a group of players who will return next year looking to put the experience they gained to good use.

Friday, Nov. 12

Lindsay 21, Alba-Golden 0

Lindsay (7-4) posted a shut out in its first playoff game against Alba-Golden (6-5) Friday night at Blue Ridge. The Knights led 14-0 at halftime after a pair of rushing touchdowns from senior Ivan Reyes. Junior quarterback Dawson Foster added another early in the fourth quarter. Foster led the team with 157 rushing yards, while Reyes had 55. Foster also passed for 62 yards, with junior Hayden Ellender catching three passes for 35 yards.

The Knights’ defense held the Panthers to 161 total yards of offense and forced three turnovers. Alba-Golden completed eight of 22 passes for 75 yards while rushing for 86 yards. Lindsay has now won five-straight games and will play in the area round for the third-consecutive year.

Dublin 38, Callisburg 33

Callisburg (9-2) ended its season with a loss to Dublin (8-3) at Boyd. The Wildcats never led but tied the game three times. Trailing 28-21 in the fourth quarter, junior Colton Montgomery scored on a one-yard run. The two-point try failed, leaving Callisburg a point down. Dublin extended its lead with a rushing touchdown and a field goal. Junior Colton Simpson returned the final kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown to give the Wildcats one more shot, but Dublin recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

Montgomery scored three rushing touchdowns in the game. Senior running back Brayden Trammell scored one, and Simpson had the kickoff return touchdown. Dublin junior quarterback Chris Teten threw for 361 yards and three touchdowns. The loss is a disappointing end to a tremendous season, but the rapid improvement Callisburg has shown over the past two seasons provides optimism for the future.

