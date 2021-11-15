Hawks end long layoff with two victories

ATLANTA – To honor veterans of the military this season, Hawks star John Collins announced plans to host 800 local veterans at 20 Hawks games in the new Baptist Battalion section at State Farm Arena. Forty veterans from the greater Atlanta area will attend each of the 20 games and receive complimentary tickets, transportation as and a signature shirt from Collins’ The Baptist Collection clothing brand. Sharecare, the team’s official jersey patch partner, partnered with Collins to provide the necessary resources to honor these service members from local veteran organizations as well as nearby military bases. The Baptist Battalion will seat the first 40 veterans on Monday, Nov. 15, when the Hawks take on the Orlando Magic.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO