Federal Court Backs Stay on COVID Vaccine Mandate

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA stay on the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large businesses has been upheld by a federal court. The requirement that employees of businesses with 100 or more workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or wear face masks and get weekly tests was granted...

The Independent

Kamala Harris says Rittenhouse verdict ‘speaks for itself’ and shows there is more to do make justice system ‘more equitable’

Kamala Harris says the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict “speaks for itself” and shows that America has more to do make its justice system “more equitable.”The vice president – a former attorney general of California – was asked about the teenager’s acquittal over killing two protesters and injuring another during the 2020 Kenosha protests, as she boarded Air Force Two in Columbus, Ohio.“My impressions about the verdict is that the verdict really speaks for itself. As many of you know I’ve spent a majority of my career working to make the criminal justice system more equitable and clearly there’s a lot more work...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBCMontana

Biden reverses course on OSHA vaccine mandate

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced the Biden administration reversed course and suspended its implementation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers after previously telling businesses they should proceed despite a court-ordered pause. Knudsen and other attorneys general sued the government...
HEALTH
KIFI Local News 8

Little issues statement after Biden administration suspends enforcement of OSHA vaccine mandate

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little commented Wednesday on the news that the Biden Administration, through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), announced it has suspended enforcement of the president’s vaccine mandate on private companies with 100 or more employees. The post Little issues statement after Biden administration suspends enforcement of OSHA vaccine mandate appeared first on Local News 8.
HEALTH
1380kcim.com

Federal Judge Rules In Lawsuit, Saying Biden Administration Cannot Enforce Tax Mandates

On Monday, a federal district court judge in Alabama ruled in favor of the 13 states suing the Biden Administration over the unclear provisions laid out in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) that attempts to prohibit states from cutting taxes. “The language of the Tax Mandate makes it impossible for States to make an informed choice about the costs of receiving ARPA funds because it is impossible to know how to exercise taxing authority without putting ARPA funds at risk,” the judge wrote in his ruling. “Money is fungible, meaning ‘of such a nature that one part or quantity may be replaced by another equal part or quantity in paying a debt or settling an account’ or ‘capable of mutual substitution: interchangeable.’ Thus, any ARPA funds the Plaintiff States receive could be viewed as indirectly offsetting any reduction in net tax revenue from a change in state law or policy.” Iowa joined the lawsuit in late March and Gov. Reynolds says the finding that Congress exceeded its authority by attaching vague and ambiguous conditions on ARPA funds is a major victory for the state and for Iowa taxpayers. “The Biden Administration was trying to punish fiscally responsible states like Iowa, which has a record budget surplus, and that’s why we took legal action,” she says. “With this ruling, Biden’s Administration can’t keep us from cutting taxes and I look forward to doing just that.” The court permanently enjoined this provision of ARPA against the plaintiff states, meaning the language therein cannot be enforced.
CONGRESS & COURTS
OilPrice.com

Big Oil Is Finally Exercising Restraint, And Biden Is Pissed

Gasoline prices are rising to their highest levels in years, and Biden is facing increasing pressure to find a fall man. Biden has already taken aim at OPEC+ and Russia, but now he’s looking in his own backyard. This week, Biden asked federal regulators to open an investigation into the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Lawrence Post

Kansas will require employers, individuals and health insurance companies pay some costs associated with COVID-19 testing

Lawrence, KANSAS – According to the statement, KDHE will start phasing out free screening tests for people who aren’t showing COVID-19 symptoms or haven’t potentially been exposed. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also said that it expects the policy to begin in March 2022. KDHE initially allocated $141...
KANSAS STATE
Reuters

Billionaires leave $160 bln hole in Biden’s plan

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - President Joe Biden’s $1.8 trillion social spending program read more won’t quite pay for itself, the U.S. Congressional Budget Office said on Thursday. But the $160 billion deficit, spread over 10 years, is a paltry amount compared with what could have been raised from raising taxes on the wealthy even slightly.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

