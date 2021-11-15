ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natives need to be heard

By Maggie Eubanks, [email protected]
ulmhawkeyeonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNative Americans rarely have a seat at the table when it comes to politics. Having been deemed uneducated savages since the “discovery” of this nation by Europeans, their opinions and representation have not been taken into account by government officials. Changes have occurred in recent years, with six Native...

Comments / 103

Joeypunk
4d ago

Yes I am a proud 1st Nations Indigenous human, we’re still here proud an resilient, fighting for change, slow process, we need to all see a change for real and truth must be told an accepted if we are all to get along as I am also a human being so I am part of the human race as we all are!

Reply(7)
17
Ronald Self
4d ago

my forefathers and mother's and children have been killed by European settlers forced to walk from our original location to talequah Oklahoma Cherokee reservation and segregated from anyone else we died along the way we were backstabbed cutthroated lied to judged by the white man mocked made fun of tormented tortured genocides wiped out our main food supply the plains bison we used the entire animal wasted nothing they slaughtered millions of the bison were still struggling today over 250 yes later early settlers will be judged by God on judgement day no apologies were ever made treaties broken 💔 left Us in despair our other tribes some wiped out to extinctions Lakota Sioux are still struggling other tribes are not doing so well

Reply
11
Panther75l70
4d ago

We’re treaties broken yes they were. You lost the war just like native tribes took land killed opposing tribes for more land and resources. Get over it already this has been happening over the whole world since the dawn of mankind this is nothing new to the human condition. But rather many thousands of years of human history.

Reply(7)
10
