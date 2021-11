East Texas Christmas parades are back and Santa is getting ready to make his arrival in East Texas. Last year's Christmas parades were either put on hold or reversed. Due to the spread of COVID-19 last year, we were introduced to the reverse parade. The reversed parade was a bit confusing at first but turned out to be quite interesting. The floats were stationary and parade participants drove the parade route. That's not the case this year though, all of our East Texas Christmas parades are returning to the way it's always been.

