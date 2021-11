Capitals prospect Axel Jonsson-Fjallby will make his NHL debut on Monday as the Capitals play the Buffalo Sabres. He was recalled from the Hershey Bears on Sunday. With the Caps dealing with injuries to T.J. Oshie and Anthony Mantha, as well as the lingering hip issue for Nicklas Backstrom, the team continues relying on its prospects for depth. Jonsson-Fjallby will be the fourth player to make his NHL debut this season for the Caps, joining Hendrix Lapierre, Brett Leason and Aliaksei Protas.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO