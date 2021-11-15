HR Assistant

Introduction:

Broadcasting from its headquarters in London, Alaraby Television Network has a broad range of programme content, varying from news to entertainment. Although broadcasting from London; we have bureaus in the Middle east and worldwide.

Alaraby TV Network follows the strict media and editorial standards that are observed internationally of balance, objectively, precision and accountability in all the information it presents, and deep and precise analysis for the viewer. We aim to be a medium for entertainment, arts and creativity.

As well as a very competitive salary Alaraby Television Network also provides an excellent private medical and dental coverage, pension and annual leave.

General responsibilities:

To manage all administrative requirements for the London HR team

To keep personnel files up to date and organised, to take responsibility for all filing (both electronic and paper) and ensure such files are efficiently organised and readily available.

To also ensure files are archived when needed and undertake periodic audits of personnel files when required.

To be actively involved in all aspects of the implementation of a new HR system.

To undertake ad-hoc HR projects including refreshing the induction, new starter and leaver processes and to recommend any improvements to existing procedures.

To assist in the administration of any work permit applications or renewals and answer any queries relating to this.

To track probationary periods, drafting relevant documentation, forwarding necessary paperwork to the employment companies and escalating any performance issues that arise to the HR Manager.

To update the monthly headcount and turnover figures, analyzing trends and sending out necessary reports and liaising with client relations on any queries.

To be responsible for tracking and recording holiday requests for all employees.

To be responsible for tracking all sickness and other absence, analysing data, sending the necessary monthly absence reports to senior management and monitoring any unauthorised or recurrent absences.

To be responsible for responding to reference requests.

To be responsible for the HR calendar and HR mailbox, ensuring all e-mails & meeting requests are responded to in an efficient & effective manner.

Recruitment and Retention:

To be actively involved in the Company’s recruitment activity including drafting and amending job specs, sourcing CVs, dealing with agents (when required), scheduling interviews, providing feedback and conducting interviews.

This will include drafting employment contracts and managing the background screening process.

To be solely responsible for the on-boarding of new starters.

Training and Development:

To seek authorisation and then book and organise any training courses, exams and any other external training required.

Employee Relations:

To assist (as and when appropriate) with any disciplinaries and grievances, including minute taking, ensuring all records are kept in line with employment law guidelines.

PERSON SPECIFICATION: