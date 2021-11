Alan Alexeyev: Tell us about your current position and what you do, as well as how you found a job. Ivan Imonigie: I am currently assigned as the service quality engineer for Tractors and Powered Intervention Technology in one of the world’s largest oilfield services companies. I am responsible for three key deliverables: equipment availability, equipment reliability and overall cost of service delivery. I provide the interface between the field locations and the technology center by developing long-term engineering strategies for technology development and enhancement, defining and disseminating best practices, and driving technical design improvements for the tools employed in well intervention operations.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO