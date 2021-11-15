ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

DDB San Francisco Adds Eric Cruz as Executive Creative Director

By Kyle O'Brien
AdWeek
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Cruz has joined DDB San Francisco as executive creative director and will partner with current executive creative director Ben Wolan. Cruz is a self-professed “hybrid creative” with 23 years of industry experience around the globe, having held various leadership positions at agencies Sid Lee, AKQA, Leo Burnett, and...

www.adweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

Droga5 Promotes 3 Key Executives to Address Growth

Droga5 has promoted three executives to address growth issues and expanding capabilities. Susie Nam has been upped to chief executive officer of Droga5 the Americas while Dan Gonda has been promoted to president of Droga5 New York and Sean Lackey has been elevated to global chief marketing officer.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Grey Brings on Former New York Times T Brand President as NY CEO

Grey has named Amber Guild as CEO for the agency’s New York flagship office. Guild comes to Grey after serving as president of the T Brand portfolio at The New York Times. “Amber has built great brands and businesses across every discipline from advertising and design to social and experiential marketing,” Michael Houston, worldwide CEO at Grey said in a statement. “Her experience running businesses at the intersection of creativity and culture make her a natural to lead our growing flagship office. I look forward to seeing her apply her unique skills to deliver the next generation of ideas for our clients.”
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Gucci Parent Company Names iProspect Global Media Partner

Kering, the parent company behind luxury brands like Gucci, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen and others has named Dentu’s iProspect its global media agency of record. All media planning and buying across the 42 markets where Kering has a media presence will be handled by iProspect. The agency will take...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

SpokenLayer Appoints Audio Creative Veteran, Former Pandora Executive Creative Director Lauren Nagel As Company’s First Chief Creative Officer

With Attention Spans of Consumers Dramatically Dropping, Company Has Seen 150% Growth From Brands Seeking Bespoke Creative Over First 18 Months, Expands Offerings To Support Audio Companies. SpokenLayer, the premier full-service creative studio specializing in custom, short-form digital audio creation and production, announced the appointment of Lauren Nagel as the...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leo Burnett
WWD

Albino Riganello Tapped as Creative Director of BCBG Group

Click here to read the full article. BCBG Group’s new creative director, Albino Riganello, is breathing new life into the 32-year-old contemporary company. Riganello, who began in his role Sept. 7, has been working on a fall 2022 BCBG Max Azria collection that he will present in February exclusively for BCBG.com.More from WWD50 years of Manolo Blahnik Virtual Exhibit PartyThey Are Wearing: Cold Weather in BerlinClaudia Li Spring Summer 2022 Most recently, Riganello was design director for sustainable contemporary brand Amur. He began his career working with Alessandro Dell’Acqua and has held design roles at Dolce & Gabbana, St. John and Givenchy,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
MOJEH

Bottega Veneta Announces New Creative Director

Bottega Veneta has announced Matthieu Blazy will be taking over for Daniel Lee as Creative Director. Bottega Veneta often sends the fashion world into a tizzy with its whimsical creations and unconventional decisions – of course, we’re talking about its departure from social media and launch of digital magazine Issued by Bottega. However, when the Italian House announced that Daniel Lee would no longer be Creative Director after three-and-a-half years at the helm, the fashion world was stunned.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
AdWeek

Revolving Door Roundup: Havas, Mojo Supermarket, Publicis and More

Christmas ads are in heavy rotation already, so even if you find tinsel distracting, you have no choice but to get in the mood for the holidays. Why not warm up to the season by reading about the latest agency new hires, promotions, client wins and product launches? While there’s no direct correlation between the revolving door and contentment with the holidays, it really couldn’t hurt, especially if you peruse the list below with a steamy mug of cocoa.
ECONOMY
AdWeek

Media Company Phenomenal Launches Book Club With Focus on Inclusivity

With a long-standing need for greater diversity in most industries, many companies have increased efforts in this regard over the last year and a half. However, with some questioning long-term commitment behind-the-scenes, brands specifically founded with inclusivity in mind are in a unique position to push new ideas forward.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creative Director#Creativity#Rams#Cannes Lions#Ddb San Francisco#Wieden Kennedy#Digital Kitchen#Facebook Reality Labs#Warner Brothers#Akqa Shanghai#Ecd#Nike#Converse#Nba#Diageo#J J#Ddb Sf#W K Tokyo Lab
Variety

Greg Silverman’s Stampede, UTA Launch Kids and Family Animation Company HappyNest

Greg Silverman’s Stampede Ventures and United Talent Agency have formed HappyNest, a production company for animated kids and family content. HappyNest will act as an ideas incubator and assist in financing, production and sales for multiple categories including filmed content, books, games, toys and digital media. The venture also pledged to help creatives maintain creative and financial control of their intellectual property. UTA is the only major agency with a dedicated animation division representing top artists and rising stars. Its participation in HappyNest is compliant with the spirt of the new WGA franchise agreement, insiders familiar with the deal said. Others noted...
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Media.Monks Strengthens in Italy, Merging With Content Business Miyagi

Media.Monks has merged with creative content marketing agency Miyagi, which will see it form its content practice in Italy. The deal will add to the S4 Capital-owned business and integrate the strategy, creativity and production expertise of Miyagi into Media.Monks, with Miyagi’s staff of 70 based in Milan joining the group.
BUSINESS
musicinsf.com

Metallica Announces San Francisco Takeover

In a month Metallica will be celebrating their 40 years together with two shows at Chase Center on December 17 and 19. Along with the epic concerts that will feature different setlist, the band is also planning on taking over the city of San Francisco with multiple other events. See...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Apple
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
Country
Japan
Country
Philippines
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Variety

HBO Max Promotes Raina Falcon to Senior Vice President of Publicity

Raina Falcon, who has been with WarnerMedia for nearly four and a half years, has been promoted to SVP of HBO Max publicity. She will continue to report to Karen Jones, EVP of communications at HBO and HBO Max. In her elevated position, she will build on her experience spearheading all publicity efforts for Max Originals, acquisitions and library content. “Raina is an incredibly talented and dexterous communications executive,” said Jones in an announcement today. “Her expertise and strategic thinking have been essential to the success of Max Originals over the past year and a half since the launch of the platform.”...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Stitcher Executive Drew Welborn Rejoins WME as Digital Media Agent (Exclusive)

Drew Welborn has rejoined WME as an agent in the digital media department after a three-year stint at Stitcher. During his time at Stitcher, Welborn served as vp and head of partnerships before leading programming and development across the podcast company, overseeing teams working on popular shows like My Favorite Murder, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, Office Ladies, The Ringer and WTF With Marc Maron.  Prior to joining Stitcher in 2018, Welborn was an agent at the Billions Group and, before then, a comedy touring agent at UTA based out of New York. Now, Welborn is returning back to the agency where he got his start in the mailroom before rising in the ranks to represent talent in the comedy and digital space, which included Jenny Slate, Ellie Kemper, Grace Helbig, Jermaine Fowler and Hari Konbabolu at the time. Welborn rejoins WME as the agency is expanding its representation in the audio and podcast space. This year, the agency signed the podcast Million Dollaz Worth of Game and its hosts, as well as the podcast production house Broccoli Productions. Other shows represented by WME include Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert, Brene Brown’s Unlocking Us, Rob Lowe’s Literally!, Malcolm Gladwell’s Pushkin Network, Freakonomics Radio and Pod Save America.
BUSINESS
Variety

Anthem Sports & Entertainment Acquires Gravitas Ventures Content Library for $73 Million

Anthem Sports & Entertainment has acquired Gravitas Ventures’ 3,000-title content library from ProSieben’s Red Arrow Studios for $73 million in cash. The transaction also includes an undisclosed amount of Anthem stock. The Toronto-based media company headed by longtime Canwest TV executive Leonard Asper plans to use the range of documentaries and narrative movies in the Gravitas vault to fuel new free ad-support streaming TV channels, which offer content owners a ready path to monetize movie and TV libraries. Gravitas’ recent releases include the ensemble comedy “Queen Bees” toplined by Ellen Burstyn and James Caan. Anthem also owns the AXS TV, HD Net...
BUSINESS
AdWeek

PrettyLittleThing Doubled Down on Personalized Media; Its Revenue Jumped 38%

Marketing always needs to change alongside consumer behaviors and preferences. But, quite frankly, that level of personalization is hard to achieve, and many brands fall short because it’s often easier to not do it. In February 2020, U.K.-based fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing (PLT) doubled-down on its customer-centric marketing by working with...
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Domino’s pulls media search spend from longtime partner Ansira

Domino’s Pizza has pulled its media search business from its longtime partner, independent marketing technology and services agency Ansira. The St. Louis-based agency had partnered with the brand for approximately 18 years before Domino’s pulled its media search operations this month. Ansira will hold onto some of the brand’s marketing...
BUSINESS
SFStation.com

Grimefest: San Francisco

DNA Lounge will be requiring proof of vaccination until further notice and currently is not accepting negative tests as an alternative. Venues and bars throughout San Francisco will continue to do this for the foreseeable future. Please prepare for this by checking each venue's website ahead of any event you plan to attend in order to provide the correct documentation the venue is requiring. For DNA Lounge's new policy, please visit their website at https://www.dnalounge.com.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pbs.org

Collaborating on San Francisco Symphony’s Reopening Night

No one has all the answers, nobody. That's why we need each other. You take the best of each contribution. I can't fathom what is not collaboration. I feel like many offerings artistically, it's like a tuning that's being sent to your body so that you can feel a different aspect of your own sense perception that maybe isn't activated anywhere else in your life.
MUSIC
airspacemag.com

Farewell to a Giant

In a hangar in Tarbes, France, a team of hard-hatted maintenance technicians looked up at the aircraft towering 73 feet above them, the giant that once held the promise of dominating international air transport—the Airbus A380. The team wasn’t there for the airplane’s regular maintenance check. They had come to take it apart. Employees of Tarmac Aerosave, one of the world’s largest aircraft-recycling companies, they would work for the next six months to disassemble for recycling the world’s largest airliner, a four-engine double-decker that was 238.6 feet long with a 262-foot wingspan and an empty weight of more than 600,000 pounds.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy