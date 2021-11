A Somerville man died in a two-vehicle accident four miles east of Priceville on Sunday morning, according to state troopers.

Troopers said Junior R. Melson, 75, was killed when the 1997 Ford Ranger he was driving collided with a 2021 Jeep Compass driven by a 39-year-old Decatur motorist. Melson was not wearing a seat belt, investigators said.

The crash occurred on East Upper River Road about 7 a.m. and remains under investigation.