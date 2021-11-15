ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Judge threatens arrests for PPP 'fraudsters' in Singaporean hotel bankruptcy

By Maria Chutchian
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a77Ll_0cxgabSR00

(Reuters) - Two shareholders of a Singaporean hotel real estate trust could face jail time following what a Delaware judge called a fraudulent scheme to obtain a loan through the government's program to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi, who is overseeing the Chapter 11 process of U.S. units of the trust, on Monday called the pair, Howard Wu and Taylor Woods, “fraudsters” and held them in contempt for failing to freeze certain funds and adequately account for the proceeds of the loan.

He ordered them to appear for a hearing on Friday, where he will decide how to sanction them, including whether to place them "in custody.”

A lawyer for Wu and Woods, Bruce McCullough of Bodell Bové, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. branch of Singapore’s Eagle Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust, established in 2019 to lease out hotels under various American hotel brand names, filed for bankruptcy in January.

One of the U.S. entities, Urban Commons Queensway LLC, operates a California hotel and alleged earlier this year that Wu and Woods took out a Payment Protection Program loan in its name without approval and spent the money themselves.

“Woods and Wu are fraudsters,” Sontchi agreed in Monday’s decision. “They fraudulently obtained a PPP loan on behalf of the Debtor without authority and absconded with the proceeds, leaving either the Debtor or the United States to pay back the lender.”

In August, Sontchi ordered them to freeze $2.4 million, the amount of the PPP loan, and to provide an accounting of the money. But Urban Commons said it has not received any indication that they have frozen the funds.

The pair said in court papers that they used the loan to cover Urban Commons’ expenses, but the judge deemed that explanation inadequate.

On Monday, Sontchi found them in contempt for failing to comply with his August order.

Orders for incarceration are unusual in bankruptcy but they can occur in rare instances. Sontchi said in his opinion that he will “not take such a drastic action without conducting an evidentiary hearing” on the appropriate punishment but that there is “no question that the Court has the power to incarcerate Messrs. Woods and Wu for civil contempt, if necessary.”

The U.S. units will seek approval of a proposed liquidation plan in December.

The case is In re EHT US1 Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No.21-10036.

For the debtors: Luc Despins, Nicholas Bassett and Alexander Bongartz of Paul Hastings; and Seth Van Aalten, David Dean and Justin Alberto of Cole Schotz

For Wu and Woods: Bruce McCullough of Bodell Bové

Maria Chutchian reports on corporate bankruptcies and restructurings. She can be reached at maria.chutchian@thomsonreuters.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Bankruptcy judge OKs lawsuit against Erika Jayne Girardi

(Reuters) - A bankruptcy judge in Los Angeles said Tuesday he will allow Chicago law firm Edelson PC to pursue claims against the estranged wife of plaintiffs lawyer Tom Girardi in a Chicago federal court. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Barry Russell during a Tuesday hearing said he was not weighing in...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
bondbuyer.com

Voting procedures, pension rule arguments draw Puerto Rico bankruptcy judge’s interest

Puerto Rico bankruptcy judge Laura Taylor Swain displayed some interest to objections to the solicitation procedures for retail bondholder votes and proposed pension rules Monday, both challenges to the proposed Puerto Rico Plan of Adjustment. The Puerto Rico Oversight Board submitted its third proposed version of the plan confirmation order...
POLITICS
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks DA: New York man threatened 2 county judges

READING, Pa. — A New York man is charged with threatening two Berks County judges. Authorities said Tyrel Smith called one judge's wife and court administrators. In one message, they said he identified two judges and threatened to "be like a school shooter in the courtroom," according to a news release from the Berks County district attorney's office.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Ppp Loan#Hotels#Singaporean#American#Urban Commons
Esquire

The Supreme Court May Execute Steve Bannon's Plan to Destroy the Administrative State

On Monday, the Supreme Court heard challenges to the draconian Texas anti-choice law, a proceeding that might well be the first tolling of the death knell for the reproductive freedom that ensued after the Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade. This is undoubtedly a momentous bit of business, especially in the context of how we came to this 6-3 conservative majority on the high bench. However, on Friday, when very few people were watching, the Court took another action that is equally terrifying. Remember when Steve Bannon was yammering about destroying “the administrative state”? Members of the Supreme Court do. From the New York Times:
CONGRESS & COURTS
Magnolia State Live

Will Patricia Brown die in a Mississippi prison for possessing less than 2 grams of cocaine? Supreme Court will decide.

Unless something changes, Patricia Brown will spend the rest of her life inside a Mississippi prison, all because of a $20 rock of cocaine. “I have a death sentence for a simple possession charge,” said Brown in a phone interview. “Life without parole, people don’t realize life without parole is a death sentence. It’s death by mother nature.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Country
Singapore
bigblueunbiased.com

Stimulus Check: $600 And $1,200 Checks Are Being Sent, Is One Yours?

When some Americans check their bank accounts in a few days, they will be pleasantly surprised. Checks in the amounts of $600 and $1,200 are being sent to people who aren’t expecting them. The Department of Agriculture will distribute these checks to a specific group. A $700 million plan includes...
AGRICULTURE
michiganchronicle.com

Judge Dismisses Another Charge In Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

Another day, another twist in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. With closing arguments set to begin later this morning, Judge Bruce Schroeder has made the decision to dismiss one of the accused shooter’s misdemeanor gun charges. Chicago Tribune Columnist Rex Huppke reports that Schroeder dismissed the charge “because Rittenhouse’s gun had a longer barrel than the type detailed in Wisconsin state law.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

Mother and Daughter Spend Months in Jail After Cops Mistake Tea for Drugs

When Vun Pui “Connie” Chong and her daughter, San Yan Melanie Lim, imported 25 kilograms of brown ginger tea into Australia this year, they intended to sell it at a marked-up rate. The beverage is a well-known remedy for period pain in the women’s home country of Malaysia. All going to plan, they stood to make a profit of about $90 AUD.
PUBLIC SAFETY
smallbiztrends.com

Biden Considering Small Business Vaccine Mandate

President Biden is considering introducing an additional vaccine mandate for small businesses, similar to the one currently being implemented for big businesses. As Fox Business report, the proposed mandate will cover businesses operating with fewer than 100 employees, with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandate for big businesses coming into effect from 4 January 2022. It will force businesses with over 100 employees to mandate vaccines or their employees must wear masks and be tested weekly for Covid-19.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Independent

Florida woman dies of Covid-19 as husband tried to force hospital to treat her with ivermectin

A Florida woman with Covid-19 whose husband had battled in court to get her treated with ivermectin has died of her illness.Tamara Drock, a 47-year-old teacher from Loxahatchee near Palm Beach, Florida, passed away from Covid complications on Friday after 12 weeks in hospital, according to the Palm Beach Post.Her Husband, Ryan Drock, had sued the hospital last month to force doctors to administer ivermectin, an anti-parasite medication that has become a cause célèbre for Covid sceptics and supporters of Donald Trump despite little evidence of its benefits.County judge James Nutt rejected Mr Drock’s lawsuit, arguing that letting judges...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

No settlement for separated migrant families amid criticism

WASHINGTON (AP) — Migrants whose children were taken from them under former President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance border policy have not reached a settlement agreement with the U.S. government, a lawyer for the families said Thursday as he and other advocates pushed back at increasing criticism of a proposal to pay compensation to them.
POTUS
Reuters

Reuters

227K+
Followers
241K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy