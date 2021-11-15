ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JPMorgan sues Tesla for $162 million related to warrants

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co on Monday sued Elon Musk’s...

wsau.com

Banks ordered to promptly flag cybersecurity incidents under new rule

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. banking regulators finalized a rule on Thursday that directs banks to report any major cybersecurity incidents to the government within 36 hours of discovery. The rule stipulates that banks must notify their primary regulator of a significant computer security breach as soon as possible, and no later...
wsau.com

Robinhood, others win dismissal of meme stock ‘short squeeze’ lawsuit

(Reuters) – A U.S. judge dismissed a lawsuit accusing Robinhood Markets Inc and other brokerages of wrongly preventing retail investors from buying fast-rising “meme stocks,” triggering a sell-off. In a decision on Wednesday, Chief Judge Cecilia Altonaga of the federal court in Miami found no proof of an illegal conspiracy...
ECONOMY
wsau.com

Xbox chief evaluating relationship with Activision – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) – Xbox’s chief, Phil Spencer, is evaluating the Microsoft owned gaming consoles maker’s relationship with video-game publisher Activision Blizzard Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing an email sent to the staff. Spencer told the staff the gaming leadership team was “disturbed and deeply troubled by the horrific events...
BUSINESS
BBC

Tesla: JP Morgan sues for $162m after Musk tweets

JP Morgan Chase is suing Tesla for $162m (£121m) over tweets in 2018 by boss Elon Musk that he could take the electric car maker private. The bank accused Tesla of "flagrantly" breaching a deal it claims should have triggered payments to JP Morgan. Mr Musk's notorious tweets that he...
BUSINESS
wsau.com

China Evergrande sells stake in HengTen for $273 million

(Reuters) – China Evergrande said on Thursday its unit will sell its entire share stake in HengTen for HK$2.13 billion ($273.47 million). ($1 = 7.7889 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
ECONOMY
wsau.com

Facing fierce opposition, U.S. bank regulator pick pledges to protect small lenders

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden’s pick to lead one of the country’s top banking regulators will focus on ensuring a fair and competitive market in which small and mid-size banks can thrive, according to her prepared congressional testimony released on Wednesday. Saule Omarova will appear before the Senate...
wsau.com

Legal setbacks not stalling ConocoPhillips plans in Alaska – official

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Reuters) – ConocoPhillips is pushing forward on its massive Willow development on Alaska’s North Slope and has not lost time in its schedule, despite a recent federal court ruling that overturned Trump administration approval for the project, an Alaska manager for the company said Wednesday. Alaskan officials have...
wsau.com

Climate NGOs to cite Ahold to Dutch regulator over reporting on plastics

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Two environmental groups on Thursday will lodge a complaint against Ahold Delhaize to the Dutch market regulator, saying the supermarket group fails to meet EU reporting directives by not disclosing how much plastic packaging it uses. The complaint will be the first of its kind in the...
ENVIRONMENT
Elon Musk
internationalinvestment.net

JP Morgan sues Tesla for $162m over 'flagrant breach' of contract

JP Morgan is suing Tesla for $162.2m over what it has called a "flagrant breach" of its contractual obligations in a dispute over warrants, according to court filings on Monday (15 November). The US bank has alleged that the electric carmaker breached the terms of a contract that the companies...
BUSINESS
CNN

JPMorgan is suing Tesla over Elon Musk's tweets

New York — JPMorgan Chase on Monday sued Tesla for $162.2 million, accusing Elon Musk's electric car company of "flagrantly" breaching a contract related to stock warrants after its share price soared. According to the complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, Tesla in 2014 sold warrants to JPMorgan that would...
MANHATTAN, NY
itechpost.com

Elon Musk Tweets Spark $162 Million Lawsuit From JPMorgan: Complete Details

Investment banking company JPMorgan Chase is suing Tesla for over $162 million of unpaid debt. Taking a legal approach to this growing dispute, JPMorgan has filed an official complaint to the Manhattan federal court on Monday. Banks and businesses working together are a common trend in the market. This partnership...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Tesla Slips as Musk Sells More Shares, JP Morgan Sues EV Maker

Investing.com – Tesla stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) slipped 0.7% in Tuesday’s premarket after a filing late Monday showed CEO Elon Musk sold more shares of the company. A $162-million lawsuit that JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) has brought against the electric vehicle-maker was also putting some marginal pressure on the stock. The Wall Street...
STOCKS
wsau.com

Crime at crypto “DeFi” sites hits $10.5 billion in 2021, research shows

LONDON (Reuters) – Fraud and theft at decentralised finance platforms has totalled $10.5 billion so far this year, research showed on Thursday, laying bare the risks in the fast-growing but still mostly unregulated area of cryptocurrencies. So-called DeFi platforms allow users to lend, borrow and save – usually in cryptocurrencies...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wsau.com

State attorneys general open probe into Instagram’s effect on kids

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general has opened a probe into Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms, for promoting its subsidiary Instagram to children despite potential harms, the office of the New York attorney general said in a statement on Thursday. The investigation, which involves at least...
INTERNET

