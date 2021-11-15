JPMorgan sues Tesla for $162 million related to warrants

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. banking regulators finalized a rule on Thursday that directs banks to report any major cybersecurity incidents to the government within 36 hours of discovery. The rule stipulates that banks must notify their primary regulator of a significant computer security breach as soon as possible, and no later...
(Reuters) – A U.S. judge dismissed a lawsuit accusing Robinhood Markets Inc and other brokerages of wrongly preventing retail investors from buying fast-rising “meme stocks,” triggering a sell-off. In a decision on Wednesday, Chief Judge Cecilia Altonaga of the federal court in Miami found no proof of an illegal conspiracy...
(Reuters) – Xbox’s chief, Phil Spencer, is evaluating the Microsoft owned gaming consoles maker’s relationship with video-game publisher Activision Blizzard Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing an email sent to the staff. Spencer told the staff the gaming leadership team was “disturbed and deeply troubled by the horrific events...
JP Morgan Chase is suing Tesla for $162m (£121m) over tweets in 2018 by boss Elon Musk that he could take the electric car maker private. The bank accused Tesla of "flagrantly" breaching a deal it claims should have triggered payments to JP Morgan. Mr Musk's notorious tweets that he...
(Reuters) – China Evergrande said on Thursday its unit will sell its entire share stake in HengTen for HK$2.13 billion ($273.47 million). ($1 = 7.7889 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden’s pick to lead one of the country’s top banking regulators will focus on ensuring a fair and competitive market in which small and mid-size banks can thrive, according to her prepared congressional testimony released on Wednesday. Saule Omarova will appear before the Senate...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Reuters) – ConocoPhillips is pushing forward on its massive Willow development on Alaska’s North Slope and has not lost time in its schedule, despite a recent federal court ruling that overturned Trump administration approval for the project, an Alaska manager for the company said Wednesday. Alaskan officials have...
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Two environmental groups on Thursday will lodge a complaint against Ahold Delhaize to the Dutch market regulator, saying the supermarket group fails to meet EU reporting directives by not disclosing how much plastic packaging it uses. The complaint will be the first of its kind in the...
SAN JOSE, CALIF. -- A hedge fund manager who put $96 million into Theranos said he thoroughly investigated the company but was still misled by CEO Elizabeth Holmes about its blood-testing technology. Brian Grossman, chief investment officer at PFM Health Sciences, told jurors in Holmes' criminal trial on Tuesday that...
Wow. Bob Chapek just can’t catch a break, but then again, many inside the Disney Kingdom of Fandom say he’s done that to himself. Some might say that the embattled head of The Walt Disney Company has been “put through the ringer,” but many Disney fans feel like he’s doing that to Disney’s fanbase on the daily.
LONDON (Reuters) – Fraud and theft at decentralised finance platforms has totalled $10.5 billion so far this year, research showed on Thursday, laying bare the risks in the fast-growing but still mostly unregulated area of cryptocurrencies. So-called DeFi platforms allow users to lend, borrow and save – usually in cryptocurrencies...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general has opened a probe into Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms, for promoting its subsidiary Instagram to children despite potential harms, the office of the New York attorney general said in a statement on Thursday. The investigation, which involves at least...
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil has had 12,301 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 293 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Thursday. The South American country has now registered 21,989,962 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen...
The big picture: Apple’s on again, off again electric vehicle project is reportedly back on again, and has shifted into high gear with a tentative launch window roughly four years from now. The company certainly has the money to fund the project, but have they developed advanced enough tech to make it a reality yet?
