Dave Chappelle fundraiser rescheduled; Halle Berry's directorial debut premieres; La La Anthony reveals she had emergency heart surgery

Queen Sugar creator Ava DuVernay has announced that her OWN series will end after its next season. The finale of season six aired Tuesday night. "Queen Sugar being my first series where I've had to consider when I'm done, I've had to push myself to say, 'Do you have anything more to say that needs to be said with these characters?'" the two-time Emmy winner told Deadline. "I'm so proud of what we've done and I'm proud that I'm brave enough to walk away."

