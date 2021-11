In an age where oat and pea milk are on the rise and animal-free whey is sold in the form of ice cream at supermarkets for $4.99, one vegan dairy company decided to take a step back. In September, Forager Project launched its first organic soy milk beverage—triggering major whiplash in an industry that’s all but left soy behind. Some coffee shops are slashing soy milk from their menus in favor of oat, pea, almond, or homemade cashew milk, and vegan meat companies are turning to pea and wheat proteins to produce their burgers, sausages, and chicken nuggets. But soy is making a comeback. We spoke with Forager Project—along with several other soy-positive brands—to learn more about the benefits of soy in regards to health and creating stellar vegan products.

