Tennis Signs Valitova to NLI

The Ellensburg Racquet & Recreation Center will be offering youth and adult group and private tennis lessons starting November 15, 2021. Cameron Nix, a USPTA certified tennis instructor with over 15 years of experience coaching players of all ages and abilities, will be teaching the lessons. While much of her coaching career has been at the collegiate level, Cameron has also coached USTA adult league teams, as well as high-performance junior players. Most recently Cameron served as the Director of Tennis at Young Harris College, a NCAA Division II member institution in Georgia. Lesson registration information can be found at Ellensburg Parks & Recreation (activityreg.com), those interested in private lessons please can contact the Ellensburg Racquet & Recreation Center at 509-925-8636 for additional information.

ELLENSBURG, WA ・ 10 DAYS AGO