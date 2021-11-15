ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis Signs Valitova to NLI

R Scarlet Knights
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers tennis announced the signing of Arina Valitova to a National Letter of Intent. Valitova will join the Scarlet Knights in 2022-23. "We are really looking forward to having Arina join our program. She has a tremendous amount of playing experience on the international circuit. Not only is...

scarletknights.com

