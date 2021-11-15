ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

Voluntary recall issued for ABUS youth helmets due to risk of head injury

By Haley Yamada, ABC News
 4 days ago
Children with rucksacks riding on bikes in the park near school iStock/LeManna

NEW YORK — The Consumer Product Safety Commissions (CPSC) announced on Nov. 10 a voluntary recall on the "ABUS Mountz Youth Helmets," citing that the products pose a risk of head injury.

The recall involves the ABUS ACM (MountZ) youth medium-sized helmets and were sold in "velvet black" and "polar white" color," according to the ABUS press release.

ABUS ACM (MountZ) youth helmets are pictured in velvet black and polar white colors.

No injuries have been reported, but CPSC urged consumers to return the helmets for a refund.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and return them to ABUS's Recall Administrator, Sedgwick, free of charge, for a full refund," said the press release.

The helmets were manufactured in March 2020 or October 2020 and were sold at independent bike shops nationwide from April 2020 through October 2021 for about $81, according to CPSC.

The recall does not affect any other ABUS products.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

