The relationship between the United States and China has been moving for some time toward an elusive inflection point. The uncertainty is over — the sudden shift came on Monday night. That’s when the leaders of the world’s dueling superpowers faced off by video conference. President Joe Biden had his chance to confront the man responsible – ultimately, if not personally — for his nation’s catastrophic release of COVID-19 upon the world. Instead, he held his tongue. The world now knows who’s boss: President Xi Jinping.

