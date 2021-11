Taylor Swift, whose legion of fans has made her one of the best-selling artists of all time, is breaking more records with “All Too Well,” her short film based on a new, 10-minute version of the song originally released in 2012. It premiered to an emotional, tissue-carrying crowd at AMC Lincoln Center in New York City and on YouTube November 12; by the next morning it was the number-one trending video on the site with over 14 million views. And it briefly took the number-one rated spot on Letterboxd: with 4.65 stars, the short, written and directed by Swift, is better received by users of the movie-ranking site than “Parasite” and the concert short “Radiohead: In Rainbows – From the Basement.”

