‘Downton Abbey’ Sequel Trailer Teases an Adventure in the South of France

A wedding, ex-lovers, and a French getaway: What could go wrong? Just one week after the teaser trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era, the sequel to the 2019 Downton Abbey big screen debut, premiered, fans received another surprise sneak peek at the “grandest year” with the Crawleys on November 15. “Years ago, before you were born, I met a man,” the Dowager Countess (Dame Maggie Smith) tells her family. “And now I’ve come into the possession of a villa in the south of France.” With that, Robert Crawley (Hugh Bonneville), Lady Mary Talbot (Michelle Dockery), Cora Crawley (Elizabeth McGovern), and Edith Pelham (Laura Charmichael) jet off to the luxe estate. “And without that I say goodnight and leave you to discuss my mysterious past,” the Countess quips. The Focus Features film premieres in theaters on March 18, and audiences are anticipating a “poignant” death, courtesy of series creator Julian Fellowes, as The Sun previously reported.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO