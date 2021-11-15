ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Downton Abbey’ Sequel Trailer Teases an Adventure in the South of France

By Jennifer Yuma
imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFocus Features released the teaser trailer for “Downton Abbey: A New Era” on Monday and from the looks of it, the Crawleys will be taking the South of France by...

www.imdb.com

Related
TODAY.com

Fan-favorite character missing from 'Downton Abbey' sequel first look

“Downton Abbey” fans who are eagerly awaiting the next installment of upstairs-downstairs intrigue have something to celebrate. On Wednesday, Focus Features released a clip that offers an early peek at what’s to come when the period drama heads back to theaters — and it includes a wedding!. The 15-second preview...
MOVIES
TVLine

Downton Abbey: A New Era: Watch the Crawleys Return in First Footage From Big-Screen Sequel, Coming in 2022

Who’s up for a spot of tennis with the Crawleys? Focus Features on Wednesday released an official first look at Downton Abbey: A New Era, the highly anticipated follow-up to the series’ 2019 big-screen debut — and it’s just as elegant as you’re imagining. Returning for Downton Abbey‘s second movie are original cast members Hugh Bonneville (Robert), Laura Carmichael (Edith), Jim Carter (Carson), Brendan Coyle (Bates), Michelle Dockery (Mary), Kevin Doyle (Molesley), Joanne Froggatt (Anna), Matthew Goode (Henry), Harry Hadden-Paton (Bertie), Robert James-Collier (Thomas), Allen Leech (Branson), Phyllis Logan (Mrs. Hudges), Elizabeth McGovern (Cora), Sophie McShera (Daisy), Lesley Nicol (Mrs. Patmore),...
TENNIS
goodhousekeeping.com

First trailer for Downton Abbey and Love Actually stars' new Christmas movie

Love Actually star Keira Knightley and Downton Abbey's Matthew Goode have reunited after The Imitation Game and Official Secrets for a dystopian dark Christmas comedy titled Silent Night. The film – for which you can watch the first trailer above – sees the duo play a couple named Nell and...
MOVIES
Person
Michelle Dockery
Person
Allen Leech
Person
Maggie Smith
Deadline

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’: Teaser Preview & First-Look Photos; Trailer To Screen With ‘Belfast’ In Theaters This Weekend

The teaser trailer for Focus Features’ Downton Abbey: A New Era has been set to run exclusively in theaters on fellow Focus title Belfast this weekend. Above is a preview of the teaser while below are first-look photos from the sequel to 2019’s global hit. Downton Abbey: A New Era is due to open globally starting March 18, 2022. Teaser footage was originally screened for CinemaCon attendees back in August, reuniting us with the Crawley family and the Downton staff as preparations for an overseas journey are underway — and a wedding is afoot. Today’s preview above offers snippets of that same...
TENNIS
CBS Boston

New Trailer Released For Boston-Filmed Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence Movie ‘Don’t Look Up’

BOSTON (CBS) – A new trailer was released this week for the upcoming Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up,” and if you look closely you may see some familiar sights. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, along with Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry and others. Scenes for the star-studded movie were filmed in Boston and other parts of Massachusetts. In the new trailer, Downtown Boston, a snowy Mass Pike and Wheaton College can all be spotted. “Don’t Look Up” is a story about two astronomers tasked with warning the world about an incoming comet set to destroy the planet. The film is set to be released in select theaters on December 10, and available on Netflix December 24.
BOSTON, MA
ComicBook

Jungle Cruise 2 Producer Teases Worldwide Adventure in the Sequel

Disney accomplished its mission with the recent live-action adaptation of Jungle Cruise, following the success of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies and turning a beloved theme park ride into a film franchise. Even with the ongoing pandemic, Jungle Cruise did well enough at the box office and with the Disney+ Premier Access program to earn itself a sequel. That sequel, which will see Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt reprising their starring roles, will somehow manage to be even bigger and bolder than its predecessor.
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Trailer: A New Mansion.. and a New Secret (Video)

A wedding, ex-lovers, and a French getaway: What could go wrong? Just one week after the teaser trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era, the sequel to the 2019 Downton Abbey big screen debut, premiered, fans received another surprise sneak peek at the “grandest year” with the Crawleys on November 15. “Years ago, before you were born, I met a man,” the Dowager Countess (Dame Maggie Smith) tells her family. “And now I’ve come into the possession of a villa in the south of France.” With that, Robert Crawley (Hugh Bonneville), Lady Mary Talbot (Michelle Dockery), Cora Crawley (Elizabeth McGovern), and Edith Pelham (Laura Charmichael) jet off to the luxe estate. “And without that I say goodnight and leave you to discuss my mysterious past,” the Countess quips. The Focus Features film premieres in theaters on March 18, and audiences are anticipating a “poignant” death, courtesy of series creator Julian Fellowes, as The Sun previously reported.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The American Downton Abbey (Well, Sort Of) Has Arrived In First Trailer For HBO's The Gilded Age

For years now, Downton Abbey writer/creator Julian Fellowes has been hard at work trying to get his next series off the ground. Having become somewhat infamous over recent years for its extended development process, The Gilded Age has taken quite a journey from its origins to its existence. Yet here we are, with the first trailer for HBO’s brand new original series, which sort of promises to be the American Downton Abbey, complete with Christine Baranski.
TV SERIES
France
Movies
country1037fm.com

Video: Official Trailer For The New Downton Abbey Movie Called A New Era

When I think of Downton Abbey, I can’t help but think about my friend Missy. It was on a girls trip she hosted that my friends and I discovered this series. We were at the beach and it rained all weekend so we were trying to find something on television. We were hooked and I think we watched it for twelves hours straight.
MOVIES
Harper's Bazaar

Everything you need to know about the Downton Abbey film sequel, A New Era

It's a new era for the Crawley family as they prepare to embrace the 1930s in the forthcoming Downton Abbey movie, due to arrive in cinemas in spring next year. While Downton creator Julian Fellowes is currently keeping plot details under wraps, he's declared the latest film adaptation of the beloved ITV period drama as "unashamedly feel-good".
MOVIES
Variety

Andrea Riseborough’s Psychological Thriller ‘Here Before’ Sells to Saban Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films has landed rights to “Here Before,” a psychological thriller starring Andrea Riseborough. When the deal closes, Saban Films will distribute the movie in North America, South Africa and its global partner Defiant Screen Entertainment will handle Australia and New Zealand. First-time feature filmmaker Stacey Gregg wrote and directed “Here Before,” which had its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival. Along with Riseborough, the cast includes Jonjo O’Neill (“The Fall”), Martin McCann (“Calibre”), Eileen O’Higgins (“Brooklyn”) and newcomer Niamh Dornan. In “Here Before,” Riseborough plays Laura, a grieving mother who becomes emotionally affected by the presence of her new neighbors’ young...
MOVIES
E! News

The First Gilded Age Trailer Proves America's About to Get Its Own Downton Abbey

A show about money, class and romance? No, we aren't talking about Downton Abbey. We are referring to Julian Fellowes' new period drama for HBO, The Gilded Age, which dropped its first trailer on Thursday, Nov. 18. Fellowes has traded in the Crawleys' British estate for 1880s New York, where old money society clings to power amid the increase of the nouveau riche. The new drama, which premieres Jan. 24, follows New York newcomer Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson), who arrives in the city to live with her high society aunts (Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski) after the death of her father.
TV & VIDEOS

