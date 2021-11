Line of uniquely crafted gin and rum available across 25 states. KISS has debuted their award-winning spirits portfolio, Drink It Up by KISS, in the US. After selling over 100,000 bottles across Europe, Japan and Australia, the master-blended portfolio of premium gin and rum is available across 25 states. This liquor portfolio with its unparalleled craftsmanship and exceptionally smooth taste, was created by fans, for fans. Drink It Up by KISS is a collaboration between the legendary band, their licensing agent, Epic Rights, and the award-winning spirits producer Brands for Fans.

