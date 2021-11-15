Dashuna Robinson finds her calling on Benton Harbor school board

Initial weekly jobless claims dropped to 199,000 last week, hitting the lowest level since 1969 and roundly beating out economists' expectations of 260,000. Weekly applications for unemployment benefit have been falling in recent weeks as employers hold on to their workforce amid a tight labor market. The latest weekly data...
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is turning its attention to extremist groups such as the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, alleging they were involved in planning the attack. The bipartisan panel issued subpoenas Tuesday “demanding information from groups involved in violence both...
President Biden emphasized continuity and bipartisanship when making his picks for the top two positions at the Federal Reserve this week. But his next slate of nominees could establish an enduring left-leaning majority at the central bank. Biden on Monday announced he would renominate Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, a Republican...
President Biden will nominate Shalanda Young on Wednesday as director of the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), The Washington Post reported Tuesday evening, citing three unidentified sources. Young has served as the acting budget director for months after being confirmed in a 63-37 vote. She would be...
Taking aim at a distant asteroid, SpaceX fired a small NASA probe into space early Wednesday, setting up a head-on 15,000 mph impact next September to test the feasibility of nudging a threatening body off course long before it could crash into Earth. The $330 million Double Asteroid Redirection Test,...
The Biden administration on Tuesday asked a federal court to reinstate a workplace vaccine mandate that was put on hold earlier in November, as officials seek to boost vaccination numbers heading into the winter months. In court papers filed overnight, the administration urged a Cincinnati-based federal appeals court to lift...
