Cramer's Mad Money Recap 11/15: Tesla, Rivian, Square

It may be hard to believe, but it's been almost two years since Jim Cramer broadcast Mad Money from CNBC's West Coast headquarters in San Francisco. Today, he's back and is beginning a week's worth of shows in what he called "the heart of innovation."

There are a lot of themes Cramer plans to explore this week, including how companies are utilizing artificial intelligence to replace hard-to-find workers to perform critical tasks. He's also very interested in learning more about the metaverse and which companies are gearing up to play big roles in it.

Electric vehicles startups continue to jockey for who will become the next Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, which is why Cramer is paying close attention to companies like Rivian (RIVN) - Get RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. Report and Lucid (LCID) - Get Lucid Motors Report.

There will of course be conversations regarding cybersecurity as well as talks about the disruption in finance, with companies like Square (SQ) - Get Square, Inc. Class A Report and Affirm Holdings (AFRM) - Get Affirm Holdings Report.

Finally, Cramer said his big focus on the West Coast is always the notion of "doing well by doing good" and working to become elements of social change.

Look for all of these topics, and more, all this week.

Executive Decision: Five9

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Rowan Trollope, CEO of Five9 (FIVN) - Get Five9 Inc. Report, the contact center software provider with shares up 11.3% over the past week after the company posted strong quarterly earnings.

Trollope explained that contact centers are a company's front door where customers come to interact with them in a digital manner. For as much talk as there's been about digital transformations, there are still plenty of companies that have yet to upgrade their customer service operations to a modern software platform.

Five9 plans to lay out their five-year plan to analysts later this week at their analyst day. Trollope said they'll explain how traditional phone trees, call centers and awful hold music can quickly be replaced with conversational virtual assistants that provide a "delightful experience" for both company and customer.

Using Five9's platform, companies like Under Armour (UA) - Get Under Armour, Inc. Class C Report are building direct connections with customers and are able to understand why customers are calling in, what problems they're having and what the sentiment of those calls are when they end.

Executive Decision: Twilio

For his second "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Jeff Lawson, chairman and CEO of Twilio (TWLO) - Get Twilio, Inc. Class A Report, the internet messaging provider that has seen its shares slide from their recent highs as analysts questioned the company's growth potential.

Lawson quickly addressed the analysts' concerns by reminding investors that Twilio has a usage-based revenue model that can fluctuate from quarter to quarter. So while usage may have come in a little light this quarter, longer term, he said, Twilio's growth remains intact.

Lawson continued by saying that in today's environment, companies can't afford to get dis-intermediated from their customers, which is why direct messaging to create meaningful, personalized experiences is more important than ever. Every company needs to use their data and multiple methods of engagement to get the job done and that's what Twilio offers.

Companies like Intuit (INTU) - Get Intuit Inc. (INTU) Report have used Twilio to increase customer engagement by 30%, Lawson offered as an example.

Finally, Lawson commented on the recent departure of COO George Hu. He said Hu always had bigger plans than Twilio and the pair worked to create a seamless transition for his departure.

Cramer said Twilio is a great story that we rarely see at a price this good.

Executive Decision: Affirm Holdings

For his third "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer also checked in with Max Levchin, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Affirm Holdings, which has been a roller coaster since reporting earnings in early November.

Levchin said that everyone at Affirm believes in their mission of making the world a better place using financial technology. Nearly everyone at Affirm has a horror story involving credit cards and financial institutions that were working against them instead of for them, he said, and that's why their mission runs so strongly throughout the company.

Companies like Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, Shopify (SHOP) - Get Shopify, Inc. Class A Report and Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report have all chosen to partner with Affirm because of their commitment to their customers and Affirm's ability to build great software that scales to meet ever-changing demands.

Cramer said companies like Affirm are turning the financial world upside down by putting consumers first.

Executive Decision: Chevron

For his final "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer sat down with Mike Wirth, chairman and CEO of Chevron (CVX) - Get Chevron Corporation Report the integrated oil giant with a 4.6% dividend yield and a mission to become more environmentally friendly.

Wirth said Chevron has been around for 142 years and they plan on being around for many decades to come. They understand the future is lower carbon and they're committed to delivering strong returns for shareholders while also preparing for that lower carbon future.

Lower emissions will come from many places, Wirth added. They've already made substantial reductions in the flaring of natural gas as well as in the efficiency of everything they do. Over time, they will continue to become even more efficient.

Additionally, Chevron on new technologies. The company is working with dairy farmers, for example, to capture and process methane and convert it into clean, compressed natural gas.

When asked about aviation fuels, Wirth said that batteries lack the energy density needed for aviation, which is why they're working on sustainable aviation fuels that can bridge the gap until even better technologies can be developed.

Wherever Chevron can provide value, they'll be there, Wirth concluded.

Lightning Round

Here's what Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the Mad Money Lightning Round Monday evening:

New Relic (NEWR) - Get New Relic, Inc. Report: "They just had a dynamite quarter. Stick with it."

DraftKings (DKNG) - Get DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Report: "Here's the problem. This one is a war zone. Short term it's going to be a house of pain, but longer term I still like it."

Himax Technologies (HIMX) - Get Himax Technologies, Inc. Sponsored ADR Report: "No, no, no. I'd go with Taiwan Semiconductor TSM. I don't trust anyone else over there."

Kinder Morgan (KMI) - Get Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Report: "I think that KMI is inexpensive. I think it works."

Plug Power (PLUG) - Get Plug Power Inc. Report: "I want to hold Plug Power but not buy it. "

3D Systems (DDD) - Get 3D Systems Corporation Report: "Sell, sell, sell. It's time to call it quits."

