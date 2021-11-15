A gut-renovated parlor-floor apartment in Greenwich Village

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in a high-end housing project, the Gable House has been designed such that it appears camouflaged within its environment. Although located close to urban public infrastructure and a local community of low-density dwellings, it fits well into the high quality, natural urban environment. Local regulations have influenced many aspects of the design including height restrictions, material choices, colour scheme, open space ratio and the roof form. Warm grey tiles covering a gable roof structure provide the key external visual effect and sense of harmonisation with the surroundings. Its name, “Gable House,” is derived from this most visually recognisable roof form.
