A gut-renovated parlor-floor apartment in Greenwich Village

By Naomi Barron says:
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolished and refined, yet casual and livable. This gorgeous 900 sq ft, Greenwich Village apartment with 13 ft ceilings is owned by Gil Shafer of G.P. Shafer Architect. When Gil...

