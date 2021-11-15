ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'I Hate International Breaks': Liverpool Fans Are Not Happy With Andy Robertson Injury

By Chris Stonadge
 3 days ago
Liverpool fans are not at all happy after the news of Andrew Robertson's injury filtered through this evening.

The Scot limped off in their 2-0 win over European Championship semi-finalists Denmark, and Reds fans are clearly not happy with their third injury this international break.

Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane have both been taken off and could miss Saturday's fixture with Arsenal, with Robertson likely to be added to the list of absentees.

'Great Andy Robertson pulled his hamstring string possibly , another injury cuz of international break Reason why I hate it being during mid season' - one fan wrote.

'These international breaks can seriously do one!' another fumed.

'Andy Robertson latest Liverpool player to be injured on international duty. He limped off for Scotland. Looks like a hamstring injury. These international breaks derail are season every year with players always coming back injured' - wrote @MerseyReds1.

Author Verdict

Although it looks somewhat precautionary, it's a third injury to a Liverpool player this international break in a running theme, which should ask serious questions as to how these players train in comparison with how they train at Anfield.

Hopefully Kostas Tsimikas can fill the void that Robertson leaves against Arsenal on Saturday.

  Is Alisson's Cryptic Message On Instagram Aimed At Officials From West Ham Liverpool Match?

LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool Left-Back Andy Robertson Limps Off In World Cup Qualifier Between Scotland And Denmark

Liverpool and Scotland left-back Andy Robertson limps off in the World Cup Qualifier match against Denmark, in what looks to be an hamstring injury. International break is usually not kind to Jurgen Klopp's men and this one hasn't been any different. Sadio Mane went off for Senegal on Thursday, Jordan Henderson came back to Liverpool today and now Andy Robertson.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Andy Robertson Injury Update Ahead Of Arsenal Premier League Clash

A journalist close to Liverpool has issued an update in respect of the injury defender Andy Robertson picked up whilst on international duty for Scotland. The left-back was substituted in the 79th minute of his side's fine 2-0 victory over Denmark which means Scotland will face a home play-off match which they will need to win to qualify for the World Cup next year.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Robertson adds to injury concerns

Andy Robertson is the latest player to give Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp an injury scare. Roberson was replaced late in Scotland's win over Denmark on Monday and the club have yet to make comment on his condition since returning to Merseyside. According to Premier League data,, external Liverpool's tally of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
