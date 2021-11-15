Inga Swearingen and Michael Nowak discuss "unfinished business" ahead of Orchestra Novo concert

Like many performing arts organisations across the world, the Queensland Symphony Orchestra most certainly would have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in many ways – financially and health and safety related. But last night they came together to celebrate the actions of those frontline workers by hosting a free concert titled ‘We’re Sharing the Joy‘ in the Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall. With over 1,600 frontline workers in attendance, the audience was able to enjoy the works of talent including Maestro Johannes Fritzsch and internationally acclaimed didgeridoo virtuoso William Barton.

