Inga Swearingen and Michael Nowak discuss "unfinished business" ahead of Orchestra Novo concert

The Davenport Pops Orchestra, affectionately known as DPops, is back to in-person performances following a pandemic-imposed hiatus. DPops is Yale’s youngest orchestra and the University’s only pop orchestra, according to the group’s website. Financially supported by Davenport College, it welcomes members from all residential colleges as well as graduate students. Its repertoire consists of a diverse range of genres, including film and television scores, Broadway musicals, jazz tunes, popular classical works and hip-hop charts. The Halloween performance, which took place on Oct. 29 in the Davenport dining hall, began at 9:30 p.m. and ended just past 11 p.m. The concert was live-streamed, with the in-person audience limited to 86.
