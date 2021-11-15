ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Inga Swearingen and Michael Nowak discuss "unfinished business" ahead of Orchestra Novo concert

By KCBX
kcbx.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrchestra Novo is a local orchestra led by Artistic Director Michael Nowak whose mission is to "inspire,...

www.kcbx.org

Comments / 0

Related
wlen.com

Preview of Adrian Symphony Orchestra Concert, “Festivals”

Adrian, MI – The Adrian Symphony Orchestra will perform their classical concert, ‘Festivals’, later this month. Music Director and Conductor with the ASO, Bruce Kiesling, talked to WLEN during a recent Community Conversation about why the concert is titled ‘Festivals’…. Kiesling continued…. The concert will be at 3pm on November...
ADRIAN, MI
otakustudy.com

Queensland Symphony Orchestra Celebrate Frontline Workers with Free Concert at QPAC

Like many performing arts organisations across the world, the Queensland Symphony Orchestra most certainly would have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in many ways – financially and health and safety related. But last night they came together to celebrate the actions of those frontline workers by hosting a free concert titled ‘We’re Sharing the Joy‘ in the Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall. With over 1,600 frontline workers in attendance, the audience was able to enjoy the works of talent including Maestro Johannes Fritzsch and internationally acclaimed didgeridoo virtuoso William Barton.
PERFORMING ARTS
Yale Daily News

DPops kicks off the season with in-person concert and “mini orchestras”

The Davenport Pops Orchestra, affectionately known as DPops, is back to in-person performances following a pandemic-imposed hiatus. DPops is Yale’s youngest orchestra and the University’s only pop orchestra, according to the group’s website. Financially supported by Davenport College, it welcomes members from all residential colleges as well as graduate students. Its repertoire consists of a diverse range of genres, including film and television scores, Broadway musicals, jazz tunes, popular classical works and hip-hop charts. The Halloween performance, which took place on Oct. 29 in the Davenport dining hall, began at 9:30 p.m. and ended just past 11 p.m. The concert was live-streamed, with the in-person audience limited to 86.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unfinished Business#Orchestra Novo#Kcbx
kcbx.org

Agenda Breakdown, the Grape Nut, and Orchestra Novo

Agenda Breakdown host Kim Bisheff explains how the local redistricting process works, and highlights the ways residents can get involved. Orchestra Novo’s Artistic Director Michael Nowak, and musician Inga Swearingen talk with KCBXs Ben Purper about the upcoming November 20th performance.
MUSIC
etownian.com

​​Orchestra concert shows passion and dedication to music

The Elizabethtown College-Community Orchestra performed their fall concert on Sunday, Nov. 14 at Leffler Chapel and Performance Center. The group is directed by Dr. Hayden Denesha. The orchestra is one of several music ensembles on campus. The group sets itself apart through the instruments included, unique literature picked and participation...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
Herald Tribune

Elvis is in the building as Pops Orchestra resumes concert/party series

Before the pandemic forced the cancellation of arts programs, the Pops Orchestra was on its way to record audiences at its two performance venues in Sarasota and Bradenton. As the ensemble returns for its 48th season, music director Robyn Bell is looking to rebuild with music lovers who don’t want a lot of fuss.
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Amarillo Globe-Times

WT Symphony Orchestra to spotlight area’s young musicians at next concert

CANYON — A 14-year-old middle school student will be the featured violin soloist at the next West Texas A&M University Symphony Orchestra concert. Plus, the University’s jazz ensembles will give their fall concert Thursday, Nov. 11 with an internationally touring saxophonist as a guest performer. Up first is the symphony...
AMARILLO, TX
kqennewsradio.com

CHAMBER ORCHESTRA AND CHOIR PRESENT FALL CONCERT

The Umpqua Community College Fine and Performing Arts Department presents the Umpqua Chamber Orchestra and UCC Chamber Choir in their fall concert next Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Roseburg. The groups will be under the direction of Dr. Jason Heald. The concert will include...
ROSEBURG, OR
Mercury

Phoenixville church to host free chamber orchestra concert on Nov. 21

PHOENIXVILLE — St. John’s Lutheran Church, 355 St. John’s Circle, presents The Strings of The Providence Chamber Orchestra, its resident ensemble, in concert on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 4 p.m. The program features brief compositions written or arranged for strings. Selections range from 18th century English composer Henry Purcell to...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Dallas News

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra reaches beyond the concert hall with new and exciting performances

With an array of innovations and initiatives, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO) seeks to carry its music towards an ever-expanding audience in North Texas. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has worked to keep providing world-class musical performances, accomplished through an ingenious combination of limited-seating, socially-distanced live performances at the Meyerson Symphony Center, more than 300 outdoor chamber concerts at venues from parks to parking lots, and the inventive use of digital technology.
DALLAS, TX
MassLive.com

Youth orchestra concert to stream online Sunday

While the future of the professional Springfield Symphony Orchestra remains in limbo, there is great news about classical music from the SSO organization. The Springfield Symphony Youth Orchestras will present their Season Premiere Concert on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 3 p.m., streamed live from Robyn Newhouse Hall at the Community Music School of Springfield at no charge. The concert is in memory of George A. Sergentanis, and is made possible thanks to a gift and the support of Irene Sergentanis.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Mount Vernon News

Knox Community Jazz Orchestra to have benefit concert Nov. 20

MOUNT VERNON – The Knox Community Jazz Orchestra will bring its swinging sound to the Mount Vernon High School Auditorium on Saturday, Nov. 20, to kick off the 2021 holiday season. The concert begins at 7 p.m., with a suggested $5 (or nonperishable food) contribution requested at the door, with...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
discoverourcoast.com

North Coast Chamber Orchestra returns to concert

The North Coast Chamber Orchestra will present their first public concerts this weekend since the coronavirus pandemic began. The orchestra will present “Minor Alterations,” under the direction of conductor Cory Pederson, two concerts of classical intrigue and humor. The first concert will take place on Friday at 7 p.m. at...
NEHALEM, OR
kaynewscow.com

Po-Hi Orchestra earns superior ratings; Dec. 14 concert planned at Concert Hall

EDMOND — The Po-Hi Symphony String Orchestra earned three superior ratings at the Oklahoma State Secondary Activities Association (OSSAA) Regional String Orchestra Concert held at Edmond Santa Fe High School on Wednesday. The orchestra is under the direction of Paula Cochran with assistant directors Katie Rolf, Ella Gordon and Andrew...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra Announces Pink Floyd Tribute Concert

If you’re already thrilled about the Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra’s movie concerts that include Harry Potter and Indiana Jones, we have great news for you: Another special night is being planned by the organization, but this one is a tribute to classic rock band Pink Floyd. Two additional Saint Louis...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Red and Black

Athens Symphony Orchestra returns for first full concert since 2019

The Athens Symphony Orchestra will return to the Classic Center Theatre at full capacity on Nov. 7. For the first time since 2019, they will perform as a full orchestra. “I know that all of the members of the orchestra, from the conductors to all of the musicians, to the staff that work at the Classic Center Theatre, everyone’s just really excited to finally come together again,” Athens Symphony Orchestra head of media relations Lucy Smith said.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy