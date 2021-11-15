Gener8tor Awarded SBA Grant

Haywood Community College was selected by the Department of Labor, in partnership with the Appalachian Regional Commission, to receive a grant in the amount of $1.196M for Project UP, a program to support the development of short-term training programs in construction. The grant is part of the Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities Initiative and is designed to build the workforce in our area and upskill the talent of those participating in the program. Twenty-three grants were awarded, two of which went to North Carolina.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO