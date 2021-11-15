ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gener8tor Awarded SBA Grant

By Name
madisonstartups.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGener8tor has been awarded $50,000 from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to increase access to research-funding opportunities through the SBA, especially for historically underrepresented...

