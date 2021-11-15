Gener8tor Awarded SBA Grant

Samantha Ewing ’23 (She/Her), Senior Staff Writer. Each year, the Hurt Hub chooses up to three students as recipients of the Avinger Impact Fund. According to the Hurt Hub website, the Avinger Impact Fund awards microgrants up to $10,000 dollars to aid students looking to advance their business ideas. Prior to this semester, the most recent recipients were awarded in Fall 2019 as COVID complications made it difficult to run the program in Fall 2020. Now, however, the Avinger Impact Fund is back and has been awarded to three students: Carson Crochet ’22, Sandro Chumashvili ’24 and Thomas Athey ’24.
