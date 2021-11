The Albany State football team’s journey in the NCAA Division II Football Playoffs begins Saturday. As the No. 4 seed in the Super Region 2 Bracket, the Golden Rams (10-1) will host West Georgia (8-2), which is in the playoffs for the first time since 2018. The winner of the 1 p.m. kickoff earns a shot at No. 1 seed Valdosta State on Nov. 27.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO