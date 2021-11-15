ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bron Names Josh Miller as Senior Vice President of Non-Scripted Film and TV (Exclusive)

Cover picture for the articleBron Media Corp. has named executive Josh Miller to a top new role in the non-scripted space. Miller will serve as a senior vice president at Bron Life, a vertical at...

HBO Max Promotes Raina Falcon to Senior Vice President of Publicity

Raina Falcon, who has been with WarnerMedia for nearly four and a half years, has been promoted to SVP of HBO Max publicity. She will continue to report to Karen Jones, EVP of communications at HBO and HBO Max. In her elevated position, she will build on her experience spearheading all publicity efforts for Max Originals, acquisitions and library content.
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

BAFTA Names ‘1917’ Producer Pippa Harris Vice President for Television

Pippa Harris, the veteran British film and TV executive and co-founder of Neal Street Productions, has been named BAFTA’s vice president for television, an ambassadorial role that will see her promote the British Academy’s charitable work globally. Harris, who produced shows such as Penny Dreadful and Call the Midwife, and whose film credits include 1917, Jarhead and Starter for 10, joins Barbara Broccoli, who currently serves as BAFTA’s vice president for film, and David Gardner as BAFTA’s vice president for games. “I am hugely honoured to have been asked to take on this role as one of BAFTA’s vice presidents,” said Harris....
BUSINESS
Variety

‘Hoop Dreams’ Scripted Drama Set as Lena Waithe’s First Project in New Warner Bros. TV Deal

Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions — the company the actor/writer/producer founded with Rishi Rajani — now has an exclusive, multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Television Group. At WBTVG, Waithe and Rajani will develop television projects for, according to the announcement, “all platforms, including WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, external streaming services, cable and the five broadcast networks.” Hillman Grad’s previous deal was with Amazon Studios, but moved to WBTVG after a “highly competitive situation.” The terms were not disclosed. Waithe’s first project in the new pact will be to develop “Hoop Dreams” as a scripted drama, with Aaron Rahsaan Thomas (“S.W.A.T.”) set to executive...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Eileen Quast Joins Epix As Senior Vice President, Publicity

Eileen Quast been named as Senior Vice President, Publicity at Epix. In her new role, she will be responsible for overseeing corporate communications, as well as scripted and unscripted original series campaigns, including talent relations awards and screenings. She is based in Los Angeles and will report to Michael Wright, who serves as President of both Epix and MGM Scripted Television.  “I had the pleasure of working with Eileen during my tenure at TNT and TBS, and she is a smart, creative and strategic thinker,” said Wright. “We are fortunate to have Eileen join EPIX at a time when the network is expanding...
BUSINESS
Laredo Morning Times

EOne's Mark Herwick Joins Range Media Partners as President of Non-Scripted Television

Mark Herwick has joined Range Media Partners, the management firm founded in 2020, as president of non-scripted television. Herwick will work with all internal divisions at Range to maintain talent partnerships, brands, IP and industry-first data analytics in order to develop documentary projects. He will also work to develop the company’s verticals such as Ntertain, launched in 2021 in partnership with Tommy Mottola and lex Borrero to focus on Latin stories and talent. Additionally, Herwick will expand Range’s non-scripted studio to include full production and post-production facilities to service the company’s clients, brands and partners.
BUSINESS
Screendaily

Film4 makes key appointment to senior creative team (exclusive)

The UK’s Film4 has appointed Farhana Bhula as a senior commissioning executive, with a January start date. She joins from the BFI Film Fund where she is presently a senior development and production executive. Bhula will commission and oversee production on new projects, as well as co-managing the development team...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sandra Oh and Patina Miller to Be Honored at NY Women in Film and TV Muse Awards (Exclusive)

Sandra Oh and Patina Miller are set to be honored at the 2021 New York Women in Film and Television Muse Awards. Additional honorees for the 42nd annual event, once again being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, include writer-director Darnell Martin, WarnerMedia executive vp, communications and chief inclusion officer Christy Haubegger and disability rights activist Jason DaSilva. Oh, known for her roles on Killing Eve and Grey’s Anatomy, most recently starred in the Netflix comedy The Chair. Miller, who won a Tony for her role as the Leading Player in the 2013 revival of Pippin, will receive a Made in New...
MOVIES
Variety

First Hand Films Picks Up IDFA Frontlight Doc ‘Name of the Game’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Zürich- and Berlin-based sales outlet First Hand Films has acquired world rights (excluding Norway) for Håvard Bustnes’ “Name of the Game” ahead of its world premiere in IDFA’s Frontlight section, Variety has learned. The director’s previous credits include IDFA 2017 competition entry “Golden Dawn Girls” and “Two Raging Grannies.” Bustnes’ new effort centers on controversial politician Trond Giske, who was for many years the “crown prince” of the Norwegian Labor Party. When his left-wing party loses popularity and the #MeToo movement raises awareness about sexual harassment, however, the tide turns for the once so popular Giske. Long-standing rumors of inappropriate behavior...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air saved my life': Will Smith reveals he borrowed $10,000 from a drug dealer to launch his acting career after he was left 'broke' from huge tax evasion bill

He's known for box office hits including I Am Legend, Independence Day, The Pursuit Of Happyness and Men In Black. And Will Smith revealed on his book tour in London on Thursday that his first acting gig in The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air 'saved his life' after he was left penniless from a huge tax evasion bill and forced to borrow money from a drug dealer.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Andy Griffith Revealed Ron Howard Never Considered Him a Father Figure Despite On-Screen Relationship

Today, Ron Howard is one of the top directors in Hollywood. His directorial credits include Apollo 13, Backdraft, The Da Vinci Code, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and many more. However, his journey to stardom started on the small screen. He and the cast and crew of Happy Days made huge waves in the television world. The show was so popular that its theme song topped the charts and it spawned several spinoff shows, including Mork and Mindy which launched Robin Williams’ career. Additionally, it gave us the phrase, “Jumping the shark.”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Scares Up a Projected $40.5 Million Opening Weekend

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is the front runner at the domestic box office, as the comedy sequel is headed towards a $40.5 million haul for the weekend. After earning $4.5 million in Thursday previews, “Afterlife” was originally projected to draw a three-day total of $27 million to $30 million, a figure that the film is now outperforming. The Sony Pictures release grossed $16.5 million from 4,315 locations on Friday. Sony has positioned the comedy sequel for continuous play over the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday next weekend, betting on great word-of-mouth to earn ticket sales from families of men, women and children. During the pandemic era, young...
TENNIS
imdb.com

The Equalizer's Liza Lapira Previews a Mel-Centered, Action-Packed Episode

Fans of CBS’ The Equalizer who have been longing to learn more about Mel are about to get their wish. This Sunday’s episode, titled “Shooter” (8/7c), places the beloved supporting character front and center as she helps Robyn solve a case involving a lone sniper who begins shooting and killing innocent New Yorkers at random.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Foundation Finale: Leah Harvey Breaks Down That 'Satisfying' Surprise Ending, Shares Their Season 2 Wish List

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Foundation’s Season 1 finale. Salvor took a leap of faith in Foundation’s Season 1 finale and found herself face-to-face with exactly who’d been searching for. More from TVLineFoundation Sneak Peek: Lee Pace's Brother Day Wants to SpiralFoundation Renewed for Season 2The Morning Show Romantic...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Director Jason Reitman Addresses Whether Ghostbusters II Is Actually Canon

For many long-running film franchises, it's become a thing now where the latest sequel and/or soft reboot often chooses to overlook previous installments, drawing a line between its narrative and the first or second movie and skipping over everything thereafter. "Terminator: Dark Fate" did it, as did the 2018 "Halloween". They were talking about doing it with Neil Blomkamp's abortive "Alien" sequel, and there are older examples, too, like "Superman Returns," where the movie tried to pretend those other movies in the series didn't happen.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Dear David Now Has A Director In John McPhail From Anna And The Apocalypse

Artist Adam Ellis has brought a lot of joy into our lives with comics featuring ridiculous topics like gender reveal parties that reveal the baby is going to be a lizard, "Squid Game" workers using dalgona candy to ask if a competitor has a crush on them, and the uncomfortable possibility that mermaids are fish heads with human bodies. With 1.7 million followers on Instagram, it's next to impossible that someone who uses the internet hasn't seen at least something drawn by Ellis. Yes, I'm including all of our weird Great Aunts who still post "Minions" memes about "wine o'clock"...
COMICS
Variety

Jared Leto Wants Warner Bros. to Release the ‘Suicide Squad’ David Ayer Cut: ‘That’s What Streaming’s For’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jared Leto has spoken — he says he thinks it’s time that Warner Bros. release David Ayer’s cut of “Suicide Squad.” “Absolutely! Why not?” the actor, who played the Joker in the 2016 film, told Variety‘s Marc Malkin on Thursday night at the Los Angeles premiere of “House of Gucci” at the Academy Museum. “Why wouldn’t they? Why wouldn’t they? I mean, that’s what streaming’s for, right?” Ayer concurred with Leto on Twitter. “Exactly what streaming is for. If you own IP and you have a mandate to monetize it from your shareholders that’s exactly what you do,” he wrote, tagging Warner...
MOVIES

