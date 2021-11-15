Bron Names Josh Miller as Senior Vice President of Non-Scripted Film and TV (Exclusive)

Pippa Harris, the veteran British film and TV executive and co-founder of Neal Street Productions, has been named BAFTA’s vice president for television, an ambassadorial role that will see her promote the British Academy’s charitable work globally.
Harris, who produced shows such as Penny Dreadful and Call the Midwife, and whose film credits include 1917, Jarhead and Starter for 10, joins Barbara Broccoli, who currently serves as BAFTA’s vice president for film, and David Gardner as BAFTA’s vice president for games.
“I am hugely honoured to have been asked to take on this role as one of BAFTA’s vice presidents,” said Harris....
