Bron Names Josh Miller as Senior Vice President of Non-Scripted Film and TV (Exclusive)

Eileen Quast been named as Senior Vice President, Publicity at Epix. In her new role, she will be responsible for overseeing corporate communications, as well as scripted and unscripted original series campaigns, including talent relations awards and screenings. She is based in Los Angeles and will report to Michael Wright, who serves as President of both Epix and MGM Scripted Television. “I had the pleasure of working with Eileen during my tenure at TNT and TBS, and she is a smart, creative and strategic thinker,” said Wright. “We are fortunate to have Eileen join EPIX at a time when the network is expanding...

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO