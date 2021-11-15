ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Governor to send letter to DHS about state’s unaccompanied minor problems

By JORDAN WOODSON Log Cabin Democrat
Log Cabin Democrat
 3 days ago

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Monday at his weekly briefing that he has written and will be sending a letter to the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, in regard to Arkansas’ problem with unaccompanied minors. Hutchinson said Tuesday that Arkansas has had 672 unaccompanied minors...

www.thecabin.net

Comments / 0

Related
kbhr933.com

BVUSD Sends Letter to State Legislatures Regarding Vaccine Mandate

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – In response to Governor Newsome’s vaccine mandate announced last month, the Bear Valley Unified School District released a letter unanimously approved by the school board at the November 3rd meeting. The letter states our community’s concern and to have more options while continuing to protect students and staff. At this time, the vaccine mandate would not impact our students until July 2022 and, because this is a mandate and not legislation, families have the option to complete a personal or medical waiver to not have their child vaccinated. However, BVUSD, along with other area school districts, is communicating to the state of California that the impact to our community would be a loss of students and staff resulting in significant negative impacts for Big Bear. The letter was sent on Monday, November 8th to Governor Newsom, Assemblyman Smith, Senator Ochoa Bogh, Senator Pan and Dr. Tomas Aragon. The public is encouraged to write letters or emails to express their own opinions and personal beliefs to policy makers in Sacramento. Contact information and the BVUSD letter can be viewed below. You can email your state legislatures by visiting their individual websites.
BIG BEAR, CA
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Governor wrong about special sessions

Gov. Mike Dunleavy recently declared that the Legislature has “absolutely nothing to show for the special sessions.” This is simply inaccurate. In the second special session, in June, we passed the operating and capital budgets — for a second time — after a dispute over the effective date earlier in the month. Given the divisions within the Legislature, that was a pretty monumental achievement.During one special session, then another, we funded an affordable Permanent Fund dividend. We reappropriated PFD monies after some members voted against a funding source for part of the monies and the governor vetoed the remainder down to $0.
ANCHORAGE, AK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
KTLO

Hutchinson seeks clarity from HHS regarding unaccompanied minor immigrants in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson has sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to express his concern about the number of inadequately vetted sponsors who are taking in unaccompanied minor immigrants in Arkansas.Nearly 700 unaccompanied minor immigrants have been sent to Arkansas in Fiscal Year 2021, Governor Hutchinson said during his weekly press briefing Monday. This is more than double the number released to sponsors in Arkansas in the preceding years.
ARKANSAS STATE
Log Cabin Democrat

Bliss served as state's first lieutenant governor

Calvin C. Bliss was one of the thousands of Arkansans caught in the chaos of the Civil War and Reconstruction, but he came to Arkansas as an educator and became the state’s first lieutenant governor. Bliss was born in Vermont in 1823. As a young man, he attended a theological...
POLITICS
sdpb.org

Committee wants former state official to testify about meeting with Governor Noem

A legislative committee is summoning the former head of the appraiser certification program to testify on a meeting she attended in 2020. That meeting also included Gov. Kristi Noem, her daughter and several top administration officials and lawyers. The Government Operations and Audit Committee wants to hear from Sherry Bren,...
POLITICS
Paragould Daily Press

Hutchinson concerned for welfare of unaccompanied minors

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Monday that he sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra addressing his concerns for the proper care of unaccompanied minors in Arkansas that have come from the U.S.-Mexican border. During his weekly media briefing, held in the Governor’s Conference...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hutchinson
Person
Xavier Becerra
ellwoodcity.org

Bernstine: House Sends Constitutional Carry Legislation to Governor’s Desk

HARRISBURG – Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence), a leading voice in protecting Pennsylvanians’ Second Amendment rights, voted with a majority of his House colleagues to send to the governor’s desk legislation that would no longer require law-abiding citizens to obtain government permission to carry a concealed firearm in Pennsylvania. “Pennsylvanians’ Second...
LAWRENCE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhs#Cdc#Child Abuse#Unaccompanied Minors#Health And Human Services#Johnson Johnson#Arkansans
The Trussville Tribune

Attorney General files lawsuit to block Biden’s Healthcare-Worker vaccine mandate

From The Tribune staff reports MONTGOMERY — Attorney General Steve Marshall filed a lawsuit Monday to block the Biden administration’s Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) mandate for America’s healthcare workers to vaccinate against COVID or lose their jobs. “In September, the Biden administration abandoned persuasion for brute force and announced an unprecedented series of federal […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Florida Phoenix

FL Education Department under federal scrutiny; retains lawyer over cease-and-desist complaint

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida Board of Education, already in hot water with the federal government, is hoping that the U.S. Department of Education drops a cease-and desist-claim against the state agency, according to a board meeting Tuesday. The state Department of Education retained a lawyer following a federal cease-and-desist-complaint in late October stating that the department has […] The post FL Education Department under federal scrutiny; retains lawyer over cease-and-desist complaint appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: Who is qualified to be governor?

I believe that this is the first time I have agreed with the Nebraska governor. Gov. Pete Ricketts said that gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster is unqualified to be governor. I totally agree. Herbster’s only qualification is that he’s a Trump supporter, and look what damage the former president did to our democracy during his four-year reign.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Vaccines
cwbradio.com

Governor Evers Signs Letter Inquiring About Implementing E15 to be Sold All Year

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Tony Evers was among seven Midwest governors who sent a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan last week inquiring about the steps necessary to implement a state-level solution to ensure E15 can be sold all year long. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the...
FloridaDaily

Rick Scott Sends Letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Calling on Him to Resign

On Monday, in a letter to U.S. Department of Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., again demanded that Mayorkas resign, accusing him of “repeatedly lying to both the American people and to Congress while under oath” and insisting For months “Mayorkas has falsely claimed that the southern border is ‘closed,’ despite there being nearly 1.7 million illegal immigrant apprehensions under his failed leadership—the highest number ever on record.”
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy