Governor to send letter to DHS about state’s unaccompanied minor problems

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – In response to Governor Newsome’s vaccine mandate announced last month, the Bear Valley Unified School District released a letter unanimously approved by the school board at the November 3rd meeting. The letter states our community’s concern and to have more options while continuing to protect students and staff. At this time, the vaccine mandate would not impact our students until July 2022 and, because this is a mandate and not legislation, families have the option to complete a personal or medical waiver to not have their child vaccinated. However, BVUSD, along with other area school districts, is communicating to the state of California that the impact to our community would be a loss of students and staff resulting in significant negative impacts for Big Bear. The letter was sent on Monday, November 8th to Governor Newsom, Assemblyman Smith, Senator Ochoa Bogh, Senator Pan and Dr. Tomas Aragon. The public is encouraged to write letters or emails to express their own opinions and personal beliefs to policy makers in Sacramento. Contact information and the BVUSD letter can be viewed below. You can email your state legislatures by visiting their individual websites.

BIG BEAR, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO