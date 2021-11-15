ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Jonah Dillon, Austin painter using his wheelchair to create artwork

By Kelsey Thompson
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin resident Jonah Dillon has been creating artwork for most of his life. From kindergarten through high school, he was especially interested in drawing, taking art electives as he got older to hone his skills. Dillon was born with muscular dystrophy, a combination of genetic diseases...

Austin man diagnosed with MS learns to use wheelchair to make art

AUSTIN, Texas — For Jonah Dillon, it was a necessity for him to do it. "I'm an artist. I've always enjoyed art for as long as I can remember," explained Dillon. He uses his wheelchair to make colorful abstract paintings. The 25-year-old Austin man was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at...
AUSTIN, TX
