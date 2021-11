One very smart owner decided to swap the 3.2 liter naturally-aspirated inline-six out of their E46 M3 and swap it with an S85 5.0 liter naturally-aspirated V10 from the E60-gen BMW M5. The engine-swapped M3 began making the rounds on the interwebs a few weeks back and for good reason. Not only is it much faster than any stock E46 M3 but it sounds absolutely delicious. However, most of the videos we saw of it only featured its look and its sound. In this new video from AutoTopNL, we actually get to see a review about what it’s like to drive.

